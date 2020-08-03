Go read this investigation into the troubled past of alleged Twitter hacker

On Friday Graham Ivan Clark was charged together with 2 others for the most major hack in Twitter’s history, where many prominent accounts consisting of those of Elon Musk, Barack Obama, and Bill Gates were taken control of to promote a bitcoin rip-off. In a brand-new investigation, The New York Times has delved into Clark’s history, which supposedly intensified from little Minecraft frauds into a hack so huge that some have actually called it an international security crisis.

Here’s how everything started, as explained by the NYT:

Millions of teens play the exact same computer game and communicate in the exact same online forums asMr Clark. But what emerges in interviews with more than a lots individuals who understand him, together with legal files, online forensic work and social networks archives, is a photo of a youth who had a stretched relationship with his household and who invested much of his life online ending up being competent at persuading individuals to offer him cash, pictures and info.

In 2016, one Minecraft gamer states Clark used to offer him a digital cape for $50 which he never ever provided. On another event he supposedly used to offer his Minecraft username, “Open,” prior to obstructing the gamer that sent him $100 for it. But quickly, The New York Times reports that Clark proceeded from Minecraft into the world of SIM-swapping and …