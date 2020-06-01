Go read this heartbreaking story of how coronavirus spreads

At this second, more than 104,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus and greater than 1.eight million have been contaminated. It may be exhausting to wrap your head across the devastation the coronavirus has wreaked on households throughout the US, particularly as some states attempt to step by step reopen and return to no matter regular seems like now.

As half of its stellar Voices from the Pandemic collection, The Washington Post has a first-person account of a nursing house employee whose mom died of suspected coronavirus final month. Francene Bailey had been affected by coronavirus signs for weeks and was attempting to avoid the remainder of her household.

The factor is, I used to be attempting so exhausting to watch out from the very starting. It’s not like I used to be one of these individuals who didn’t concentrate. I work at a nursing house. I knew how quick this virus might unfold. As quickly as a couple of of the residents began spiking fevers in March, I went on-line to purchase further masks. We didn’t have the fitting protecting provides, and you’ll’t social distance once you’re a nursing aide.

Bailey got here house with a headache, began coughing and bodily remoted herself from the remainder of the family, together with her involved 70-year-old mom who supplied house treatments and stored checking on her.

But throughout a second of motherly concern, she lowered her face masks.

I used to be gasping and sobbing. I couldn’t speak. She instructed me: “Take off your mask. Let the air in.” I pulled my masks down round my neck, and he or she held me. I wanted it, and he or she wanted to assist. Our faces had been touching. I used to be respiratory on her. I wasn’t desirous about something. I leaned on her till I used to be calm once more, after which I put my masks again on and went upstairs.

Within a couple of days, Bailey’s mom had a cough, and was hospitalized inside per week. Ten days later, her mom died.

Having Bailey inform her household’s coronavirus story to the Post in her personal phrases is very crushing. She blames herself for catching a contagious virus that her mom additionally caught, somewhat than blaming the dearth of protecting tools on the nursing house the place she labored, or the incompetence of authorities officers in dealing with the outbreak (which is the place the blame frankly belongs).

Next time somebody questions why it’s best to put on a face masks or observe social distancing or in any other case take precautions in opposition to spreading a lethal virus, present them Francene Bailey’s story. It’s not a straightforward read, however that’s kind of the purpose.