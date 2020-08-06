Go read this FT story about how Microsoft’s roots in China could help it acquire TikTok

Why, precisely, is Microsoft– purveyor of workplace software application, cloud services, and high-end laptop computers– so well placed to purchase viral video app TikTok? We have actually formerly taken a look at how the acquisition fits Microsoft’s future aspirations, however a brand-new report from The Financial Times describes how the United States tech giant has actually been getting ready for this sort of offer for years by supporting connections with China’s tech elite.

As the FT describes, Microsoft has actually been included in the Chinese tech world for far longer than lots of competitors. Its research study laboratories in China have actually worked as incubators for regional skill from the 1990 s onwards, and lots of leading Chinese tech executives (consisting of Zhang Yiming, creator of TikTok’s moms and dad business ByteDance) have actually worked for the business in the past.

Yuan Yang, among the short article’s authors, kept in mind on Twitter that this connection led the ByteDance creator to technique Microsoft after President Trump threatened to prohibit TikTok:

3/ Over 20 years on, Microsoft has actually mentored and trained the skill behind China’s customer tech surge. That brought Bytedance creator Zhang Yiming to approach them as soon as President Trump threatened to prohibit TikTok if it wasn’t offered to an American business. — Yuan Yang (@Yuan fenYang)August 6, 2020

“The soft power of Microsoft in China is immense,” one …