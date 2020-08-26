Go read this damning story about the spread of COVID-19 in America’s first pandemic hotspot

Following specific human stories in a vast occasion like a worldwide pandemic is a difficult job. Making thoughtful connections in between the 2 is even harder. But this long read from The California Sunday Magazine on America’s first COVID-19 center, an assisted living home in Washington state, does the task with engaging and awful accuracy.

It concentrates on 2 residents of a single space in the nursing center, the Life Care Center of Kirkland, part of the biggest independently held chain of long-lasting care centers in the United States. It tracks how the coronavirus spread through the center “like a spectral haunting,” and how underpaid and overworked personnel fought versus the chances to bring it under control.

Nursing house locals represent more than a quarter of all United States COVID-19 deaths

Around the world, nursing houses have actually been struck hard by the pandemic, which is not a surprise thinking about that their locals are some of the most susceptible in society. In the United States alone, as of mid-August, 177,129 assisted living home locals have actually evaluated favorable for COVID-19 and 45,958 have actually passed away from the illness. “This means that nursing-home residents account for more than a quarter of total pandemic deaths,” composes reporterKatie Engelhart

In America, however, these specific disasters link to bigger patterns. As …