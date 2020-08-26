Go read this damning story about the spread of COVID-19 in America’s first pandemic hotspot

Following specific human stories in a vast occasion like a worldwide pandemic is a difficult job. Making thoughtful connections in between the 2 is even harder. But this long read from The California Sunday Magazine on America’s first COVID-19 center, an assisted living home in Washington state, does the task with engaging and awful accuracy.
It concentrates on 2 residents of a single space in the nursing center, the Life Care Center of Kirkland, part of the biggest independently held chain of long-lasting care centers in the United States. It tracks how the coronavirus spread through the center “like a spectral haunting,” and how underpaid and overworked personnel fought versus the chances to bring it under control.
Around the world, nursing houses have actually been struck hard by the pandemic, which is not a surprise thinking about that their locals are some of the most susceptible in society. In the United States alone, as of mid-August, 177,129 assisted living home locals have actually evaluated favorable for COVID-19 and 45,958 have actually passed away from the illness. “This means that nursing-home residents account for more than a quarter of total pandemic deaths,” composes reporterKatie Engelhart
In America, however, these specific disasters link to bigger patterns. As …