Go read John Boyega’s unfiltered interview about how Disney (and Star Wars) sidelined him

Nearly nine months after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released, John Boyega is opening up about the way his character and his role in the films were treated by Disney.

In a new lengthy interview with GQ, Boyega spoke about the disappointing direction Lucasfilm and Disney took his character — a Black Stormtrooper who abandons his role within the evil First Order to join a group of fighters in the Resistance — by the end of the third film in the trilogy. Many of the issues Boyega brings up are complaints that Star Wars fans and critics also had with the direction of his character, specifically how Finn was sidelined, and never given a chance to flourish while other characters, like Daisy Ridley’s Rey and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren, did.

“What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side,” Boyega told GQ. “It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up.”

It’s not just Finn, either. Lucasfilm and Disney have faced criticism for the way the new trilogy — The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker — handled characters like Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico, too. As critic Robert Daniels wrote on Polygon earlier this year, “In The Last Jedi,…