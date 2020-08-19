Go read how the US government built a top-secret iPod right under Steve Jobs’ nose

For a amount of time beginning in 2005, Apple enabled 2 US government professionals to operate in its workplaces to establish a customized variation of the iPod– however precisely what that iPod would do was a secret, and stays so today, as shared in this fascinating story by previous iPod engineer David Shayer that you need to go read.

The story begins like a book:

It was a gray day in late 2005. I was sitting at my desk, composing code for the next year’siPod Without knocking, the director of iPod Software– my employer’s employer– quickly gone into and closed the door behind him. He cut to the chase. “I have a special assignment for you. Your boss doesn’t know about it. You’ll help two engineers from the US Department of Energy build a special iPod. Report only to me.”

That very first paragraph sets the tone for the entire story, which has an abundance of cool information that just contribute to Apple’s famous mythos of secrecy. For example:

Only 4 individuals at Apple understood about this secret job. Me, the director of iPod Software, the vice president of the iPod Division, and the senior vice president ofHardware None people still operate atApple There was no proof. All interaction remained in individual.

As for what the engineers were in fact dealing with, here’s how Shayer explains it: