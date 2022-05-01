Arthur Vanetsyan, former director of the National Security Service, chairman of the Homeland party and member of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, who came to Freedom Square on April 18 and started a sit-in strike, dreamed of seeing people in the struggle.

“My opposition friends, who started their struggle, also dreamed about this. The Armenian nation has woken up, the Lao has woken up. We have all become one fist, one united fist. No one can stand against that fist, no one can. “Stop our struggle,” Vanetsyan announced in France Square.

He is sure they will succeed. “Let no one doubt.”

The former director of the NSS urged the authorities to leave.

“Go for the sake of salvation, for the sake of the Armenian people, the salvation of Artsakh and Armenia. the figure.

Vanetsyan assured that they will not go to provocations. The Armenian will not use force against the Armenian.

According to the leader of the “Homeland” party, the struggle will end very soon, but the struggle that started today, May 1, will not end until they reach their goal.

“I want to address my words especially to students and young people, dear young people, dear students, thousands of you are here, please, tomorrow all of you come and join this struggle, this struggle is about your future country, it is for your future. The struggle continues, we will definitely succeed, “Vanetsyan stressed.