‘Go back to Africa’: Black Lives Matter protesters abused by angry crowd in Hertfordshire

Police are investigating after Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters have been abused by a “racist” crowd in Hertfordshire throughout a peaceable demonstration.

Videos posted on-line present a bunch of males hurling abuse at demonstrators, who gathered in the city of Hoddesdon on Monday night to protest towards systematic racism following the loss of life of George Floyd in the US.

One man might be heard shouting on the protesters: “Why don’t you go back to Africa?”. Others swear repeatedly at them and one other challenges them to battle.


Organisers of the BLM occasion later posted a message on Instagram that learn: “Thank you to everybody who got here out and protested at this time.

“Though we had to directly face racists who tried to discredit our efforts, together we showed solidarity, letting Hoddesdon know that #blacklivesmatter.”

1/79

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London, in reminiscence of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 whereas in police custody in the US metropolis of Minneapolis

PA

2/79

A lady wears a face masks throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square

AP

3/79

People are seen by a mural of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Stevenson Square, Manchester

REUTERS

4/79

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA

5/79

Children pose for his or her household in entrance of discarded placards mounted on a wall in Piccadilly Gardens after a Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Manchester

Getty Images

6/79

People shout slogans throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square

AP

7/79

Demonstrators in Leicester

REUTERS

8/79

A demonstrator holds up a placard throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square

REUTERS

9/79

A demonstrator gestures throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester

REUTERS

10/79

A mounted police officer raises their baton as police horses journey alongside Whitehall, previous the doorway to Downing Street, in an try to disperse protestors gathered in central London

AFP by way of Getty Images

11/79

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff

PA

12/79

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally march on Vauxhall Bridge Road, London

PA

13/79

Protesters maintain up indicators as they march alongside a street throughout a peaceable Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury

Getty Images

14/79

People climbing on prime of the Queen Victoria Statue as they participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA

15/79

Children pose for a photograph throughout a Black Lives Matter protest at Parliament Square

Getty Images

16/79

Demonstrators maintain placards as they attend a protest march to the US Embassy in London

AFP by way of Getty Images

17/79

Protesters display close to the the US Embassy in Nine Elms in London

Getty Images

18/79

Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square

PA

19/79

Demonstrators sporting protecting face masks and face coverings maintain placards throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester

Reuters

20/79

A demonstrator is seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square

REUTERS

21/79

Demonstrators are seen as cops look on throughout a Black Lives Matter protest close to Downing avenue in London

REUTERS

22/79

Demonstrators are seen wth police liaison officers throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Luton

REUTERS

23/79

A protest at Parliament Square in London

EPA

24/79

A demonstrator in Leicester

REUTERS

25/79

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square

PA

26/79

Demonstrators sporting protecting face masks and face coverings maintain placards throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester

REUTERS

27/79

Demonstrators block visitors outdoors Victoria Station

AP

28/79

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Custom House Square, Belfast

PA

29/79

Police on horseback in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London

PA

30/79

Protesters maintain placards as they attend an illustration in Parliament Square

AFP by way of Getty Images

31/79

Demonstrators throw flares above a police line throughout a Black Lives Matter march in London

AP

32/79

People climbing on prime of the Queen Victoria Statue as they participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA

33/79

Demonstrators elevate their fingers dealing with cops after scuffles throughout a Black Lives Matter march in London

AP

34/79

People are seen putting placards on a fence in London

REUTERS

35/79

A demonstrator is seen with a protecting face masks throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford

REUTERS

36/79

An indication alternatively naming Wilson Street ‘Rosa Parks Street’ in Glasgow. Activists have put up names of black folks and civil rights activists all through historical past alongside avenue names across the Scottish centre as a part of the continuing worldwide demonstrations following the loss of life of George Floyd

PA

37/79

Boxer Anthony Joshua is seen with demonstrators throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford

REUTERS

38/79

Demonstrators collect outdoors Downing Street

AP

39/79

Demonstrators kneel dealing with cops after scuffles throughout a Black Lives Matter march in London

AP

40/79

Demonstrators lay on the pavement throughout a Black Lives Matter rally at Trafalgar Square

AP

41/79

A protester stands on bus cease and raises their hand throughout a Black Lives Matter protest at Parliament Square

Getty Images

42/79

Protesters holding placards collect in Manchester

Getty Images

43/79

A person gestures throughout a Black Lives Matter march in in London

AP

44/79

Girls maintain placards in London

AP

45/79

A demonstrator in Parliament Square

REUTERS

46/79

A demonstrator sporting a protecting face masks throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester

REUTERS

47/79

A protest placard is affixed to the plinth of a statue of the Duke of Wellington on the second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens

Getty Images

48/79

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Deansgate, Manchester

PA

49/79

Demonstrators stage a Black Lives Matter Protest in Leicester metropolis centre

EPA

50/79

A demonstrator factors in direction of a mounted police officer laying in the street after being unseated from their horse, throughout an illustration on Whitehall, close to the doorway to Downing Street

AFP by way of Getty Images

51/79

A ‘Black Lives Matter’ (BLM) protest at Parliament Square

EPA

52/79

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA

53/79

Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London

PA

54/79

Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square

PA

55/79

Protests at Parliament Square in London

EPA

56/79

A demonstrator holds a placard throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford

REUTERS

57/79

Demonstrators maintain placards throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford

REUTERS

58/79

Protesters maintain placards as they march by means of central London

Getty Images

59/79

Demonstrators in Parliament Square

REUTERS

60/79

Protesters kneel as they maintain placards throughout an illustration in Manchester

AFP by way of Getty Images

61/79

A mom and son maintain up an indication throughout a peaceable Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury

Getty Images

62/79

A protest march in Manchester

AFP by way of Getty Images

63/79

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London

Gemma Fox/The Independent

64/79

Demonstrators are seen standing on prime of a bus cease sporting protecting face masks and face coverings because the Black Lives Matter protesters march to the Home Office in London

REUTERS

65/79

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA

66/79

Demonstrators throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester are seen by a mural of George Floyd

REUTERS

67/79

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London

PA

68/79

A demonstrator is seen sporting a protecting face masks because the Black Lives Matter protesters march to the Home Office in London

REUTERS

69/79

Protest in Parliament Square

REUTERS

70/79

Demonstrators with a flare are seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest close to Downing avenue in London

REUTERS

71/79

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff

PA

72/79

Protesters maintain up indicators throughout a peaceable Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury

Getty

73/79

A protester raises his arm throughout a second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens

Getty Images

74/79

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff

PA

75/79

Placards are seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square

REUTERS

76/79

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA

77/79

Protesters holding placards collect on the Queen Victoria monument for a second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens

Getty Images

78/79

Protesters maintain placards as they attend an illustration in Manchester

AFP by way of Getty Images

79/79

A lady kneels throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in London

AP


On Tuesday, native police mentioned an investigation had been launched into the incident.

Hertfordshire Constabulary assistant chief constable Bill Jephson mentioned: “We perceive that folks of all ethnicities, all through Hertfordshire and past rightly really feel horrified in regards to the loss of life of George Floyd in America.

“We as a Constabulary stand shoulder to shoulder with these throughout the nation, and certainly the world, who’re each saddened and angered by the best way Mr Floyd misplaced his life on 25 May.

“We will always challenge discrimination and racism wherever we find it and investigate crime reported to us and are taking action as a result of what happened in Hoddesdon yesterday.”

Declan McKenna, an English singer who grew up close to Hoddesdon, was amongst those that condemned the actions of the counter-protesters.

McKenna wrote on Twitter: “Hoddesdon, neighbouring my hometown Cheshunt, displayed the clear actuality of racism in the UK yesterday in response to a peaceable protest.

“This is not just America’s problem, it is clearly ours,” the message added.

Tottenham Hotspur can also be investigating the incident, which purportedly concerned supporters of the membership.

“These are no fans of ours,” Spurs tweeted. “This Club does not tolerate racist, discriminatory or hateful behaviour of any kind. We are looking into this and will take the necessary action against any so-called ‘fan’ involved.”

