‘Go back to Africa’: Black Lives Matter protesters abused by angry crowd in Hertfordshire

Police are investigating after Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters have been abused by a “racist” crowd in Hertfordshire throughout a peaceable demonstration.

Videos posted on-line present a bunch of males hurling abuse at demonstrators, who gathered in the city of Hoddesdon on Monday night to protest towards systematic racism following the loss of life of George Floyd in the US.

One man might be heard shouting on the protesters: “Why don’t you go back to Africa?”. Others swear repeatedly at them and one other challenges them to battle.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

Organisers of the BLM occasion later posted a message on Instagram that learn: “Thank you to everybody who got here out and protested at this time.

“Though we had to directly face racists who tried to discredit our efforts, together we showed solidarity, letting Hoddesdon know that #blacklivesmatter.”

left Created with Sketch.



proper Created with Sketch.



1/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London, in reminiscence of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 whereas in police custody in the US metropolis of Minneapolis PA 2/79 A lady wears a face masks throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square AP 3/79 People are seen by a mural of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Stevenson Square, Manchester REUTERS 4/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 5/79 Children pose for his or her household in entrance of discarded placards mounted on a wall in Piccadilly Gardens after a Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Manchester Getty Images 6/79 People shout slogans throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square AP 7/79 Demonstrators in Leicester REUTERS 8/79 A demonstrator holds up a placard throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 9/79 A demonstrator gestures throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester REUTERS 10/79 A mounted police officer raises their baton as police horses journey alongside Whitehall, previous the doorway to Downing Street, in an try to disperse protestors gathered in central London AFP by way of Getty Images 11/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 12/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally march on Vauxhall Bridge Road, London PA 13/79 Protesters maintain up indicators as they march alongside a street throughout a peaceable Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury Getty Images 14/79 People climbing on prime of the Queen Victoria Statue as they participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 15/79 Children pose for a photograph throughout a Black Lives Matter protest at Parliament Square Getty Images 16/79 Demonstrators maintain placards as they attend a protest march to the US Embassy in London AFP by way of Getty Images 17/79 Protesters display close to the the US Embassy in Nine Elms in London Getty Images 18/79 Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square PA 19/79 Demonstrators sporting protecting face masks and face coverings maintain placards throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester Reuters 20/79 A demonstrator is seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 21/79 Demonstrators are seen as cops look on throughout a Black Lives Matter protest close to Downing avenue in London REUTERS 22/79 Demonstrators are seen wth police liaison officers throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Luton REUTERS 23/79 A protest at Parliament Square in London EPA 24/79 A demonstrator in Leicester REUTERS 25/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square PA 26/79 Demonstrators sporting protecting face masks and face coverings maintain placards throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester REUTERS 27/79 Demonstrators block visitors outdoors Victoria Station AP 28/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Custom House Square, Belfast PA 29/79 Police on horseback in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London PA 30/79 Protesters maintain placards as they attend an illustration in Parliament Square AFP by way of Getty Images 31/79 Demonstrators throw flares above a police line throughout a Black Lives Matter march in London AP 32/79 People climbing on prime of the Queen Victoria Statue as they participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 33/79 Demonstrators elevate their fingers dealing with cops after scuffles throughout a Black Lives Matter march in London AP 34/79 People are seen putting placards on a fence in London REUTERS 35/79 A demonstrator is seen with a protecting face masks throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 36/79 An indication alternatively naming Wilson Street ‘Rosa Parks Street’ in Glasgow. Activists have put up names of black folks and civil rights activists all through historical past alongside avenue names across the Scottish centre as a part of the continuing worldwide demonstrations following the loss of life of George Floyd PA 37/79 Boxer Anthony Joshua is seen with demonstrators throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 38/79 Demonstrators collect outdoors Downing Street AP 39/79 Demonstrators kneel dealing with cops after scuffles throughout a Black Lives Matter march in London AP 40/79 Demonstrators lay on the pavement throughout a Black Lives Matter rally at Trafalgar Square AP 41/79 A protester stands on bus cease and raises their hand throughout a Black Lives Matter protest at Parliament Square Getty Images 42/79 Protesters holding placards collect in Manchester Getty Images 43/79 A person gestures throughout a Black Lives Matter march in in London AP 44/79 Girls maintain placards in London AP 45/79 A demonstrator in Parliament Square REUTERS 46/79 A demonstrator sporting a protecting face masks throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester REUTERS 47/79 A protest placard is affixed to the plinth of a statue of the Duke of Wellington on the second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 48/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Deansgate, Manchester PA 49/79 Demonstrators stage a Black Lives Matter Protest in Leicester metropolis centre EPA 50/79 A demonstrator factors in direction of a mounted police officer laying in the street after being unseated from their horse, throughout an illustration on Whitehall, close to the doorway to Downing Street AFP by way of Getty Images 51/79 A ‘Black Lives Matter’ (BLM) protest at Parliament Square EPA 52/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 53/79 Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London PA 54/79 Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square PA 55/79 Protests at Parliament Square in London EPA 56/79 A demonstrator holds a placard throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 57/79 Demonstrators maintain placards throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 58/79 Protesters maintain placards as they march by means of central London Getty Images 59/79 Demonstrators in Parliament Square REUTERS 60/79 Protesters kneel as they maintain placards throughout an illustration in Manchester AFP by way of Getty Images 61/79 A mom and son maintain up an indication throughout a peaceable Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury Getty Images 62/79 A protest march in Manchester AFP by way of Getty Images 63/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London Gemma Fox/The Independent 64/79 Demonstrators are seen standing on prime of a bus cease sporting protecting face masks and face coverings because the Black Lives Matter protesters march to the Home Office in London REUTERS 65/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 66/79 Demonstrators throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester are seen by a mural of George Floyd REUTERS 67/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London PA 68/79 A demonstrator is seen sporting a protecting face masks because the Black Lives Matter protesters march to the Home Office in London REUTERS 69/79 Protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 70/79 Demonstrators with a flare are seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest close to Downing avenue in London REUTERS 71/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 72/79 Protesters maintain up indicators throughout a peaceable Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury Getty 73/79 A protester raises his arm throughout a second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 74/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 75/79 Placards are seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 76/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 77/79 Protesters holding placards collect on the Queen Victoria monument for a second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 78/79 Protesters maintain placards as they attend an illustration in Manchester AFP by way of Getty Images 79/79 A lady kneels throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in London AP

1/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London, in reminiscence of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 whereas in police custody in the US metropolis of Minneapolis PA 2/79 A lady wears a face masks throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square AP 3/79 People are seen by a mural of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Stevenson Square, Manchester REUTERS 4/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA

5/79 Children pose for his or her household in entrance of discarded placards mounted on a wall in Piccadilly Gardens after a Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Manchester Getty Images 6/79 People shout slogans throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square AP 7/79 Demonstrators in Leicester REUTERS 8/79 A demonstrator holds up a placard throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square REUTERS

9/79 A demonstrator gestures throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester REUTERS 10/79 A mounted police officer raises their baton as police horses journey alongside Whitehall, previous the doorway to Downing Street, in an try to disperse protestors gathered in central London AFP by way of Getty Images 11/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 12/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally march on Vauxhall Bridge Road, London PA

13/79 Protesters maintain up indicators as they march alongside a street throughout a peaceable Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury Getty Images 14/79 People climbing on prime of the Queen Victoria Statue as they participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 15/79 Children pose for a photograph throughout a Black Lives Matter protest at Parliament Square Getty Images 16/79 Demonstrators maintain placards as they attend a protest march to the US Embassy in London AFP by way of Getty Images

17/79 Protesters display close to the the US Embassy in Nine Elms in London Getty Images 18/79 Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square PA 19/79 Demonstrators sporting protecting face masks and face coverings maintain placards throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester Reuters 20/79 A demonstrator is seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square REUTERS

21/79 Demonstrators are seen as cops look on throughout a Black Lives Matter protest close to Downing avenue in London REUTERS 22/79 Demonstrators are seen wth police liaison officers throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Luton REUTERS 23/79 A protest at Parliament Square in London EPA 24/79 A demonstrator in Leicester REUTERS

25/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square PA 26/79 Demonstrators sporting protecting face masks and face coverings maintain placards throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester REUTERS 27/79 Demonstrators block visitors outdoors Victoria Station AP 28/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Custom House Square, Belfast PA

29/79 Police on horseback in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London PA 30/79 Protesters maintain placards as they attend an illustration in Parliament Square AFP by way of Getty Images 31/79 Demonstrators throw flares above a police line throughout a Black Lives Matter march in London AP 32/79 People climbing on prime of the Queen Victoria Statue as they participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA

33/79 Demonstrators elevate their fingers dealing with cops after scuffles throughout a Black Lives Matter march in London AP 34/79 People are seen putting placards on a fence in London REUTERS 35/79 A demonstrator is seen with a protecting face masks throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 36/79 An indication alternatively naming Wilson Street ‘Rosa Parks Street’ in Glasgow. Activists have put up names of black folks and civil rights activists all through historical past alongside avenue names across the Scottish centre as a part of the continuing worldwide demonstrations following the loss of life of George Floyd PA

37/79 Boxer Anthony Joshua is seen with demonstrators throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 38/79 Demonstrators collect outdoors Downing Street AP 39/79 Demonstrators kneel dealing with cops after scuffles throughout a Black Lives Matter march in London AP 40/79 Demonstrators lay on the pavement throughout a Black Lives Matter rally at Trafalgar Square AP

41/79 A protester stands on bus cease and raises their hand throughout a Black Lives Matter protest at Parliament Square Getty Images 42/79 Protesters holding placards collect in Manchester Getty Images 43/79 A person gestures throughout a Black Lives Matter march in in London AP 44/79 Girls maintain placards in London AP

45/79 A demonstrator in Parliament Square REUTERS 46/79 A demonstrator sporting a protecting face masks throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester REUTERS 47/79 A protest placard is affixed to the plinth of a statue of the Duke of Wellington on the second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 48/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Deansgate, Manchester PA

49/79 Demonstrators stage a Black Lives Matter Protest in Leicester metropolis centre EPA 50/79 A demonstrator factors in direction of a mounted police officer laying in the street after being unseated from their horse, throughout an illustration on Whitehall, close to the doorway to Downing Street AFP by way of Getty Images 51/79 A ‘Black Lives Matter’ (BLM) protest at Parliament Square EPA 52/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA

53/79 Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London PA 54/79 Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square PA 55/79 Protests at Parliament Square in London EPA 56/79 A demonstrator holds a placard throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS

57/79 Demonstrators maintain placards throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 58/79 Protesters maintain placards as they march by means of central London Getty Images 59/79 Demonstrators in Parliament Square REUTERS 60/79 Protesters kneel as they maintain placards throughout an illustration in Manchester AFP by way of Getty Images

61/79 A mom and son maintain up an indication throughout a peaceable Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury Getty Images 62/79 A protest march in Manchester AFP by way of Getty Images 63/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London Gemma Fox/The Independent 64/79 Demonstrators are seen standing on prime of a bus cease sporting protecting face masks and face coverings because the Black Lives Matter protesters march to the Home Office in London REUTERS

65/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 66/79 Demonstrators throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester are seen by a mural of George Floyd REUTERS 67/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London PA 68/79 A demonstrator is seen sporting a protecting face masks because the Black Lives Matter protesters march to the Home Office in London REUTERS

69/79 Protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 70/79 Demonstrators with a flare are seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest close to Downing avenue in London REUTERS 71/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 72/79 Protesters maintain up indicators throughout a peaceable Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury Getty

73/79 A protester raises his arm throughout a second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 74/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 75/79 Placards are seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 76/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA

77/79 Protesters holding placards collect on the Queen Victoria monument for a second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 78/79 Protesters maintain placards as they attend an illustration in Manchester AFP by way of Getty Images 79/79 A lady kneels throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in London AP

On Tuesday, native police mentioned an investigation had been launched into the incident.

Hertfordshire Constabulary assistant chief constable Bill Jephson mentioned: “We perceive that folks of all ethnicities, all through Hertfordshire and past rightly really feel horrified in regards to the loss of life of George Floyd in America.

“We as a Constabulary stand shoulder to shoulder with these throughout the nation, and certainly the world, who’re each saddened and angered by the best way Mr Floyd misplaced his life on 25 May.

“We will always challenge discrimination and racism wherever we find it and investigate crime reported to us and are taking action as a result of what happened in Hoddesdon yesterday.”

Read extra

Declan McKenna, an English singer who grew up close to Hoddesdon, was amongst those that condemned the actions of the counter-protesters.

McKenna wrote on Twitter: “Hoddesdon, neighbouring my hometown Cheshunt, displayed the clear actuality of racism in the UK yesterday in response to a peaceable protest.

No hype, simply the recommendation and evaluation you want

“This is not just America’s problem, it is clearly ours,” the message added.

Tottenham Hotspur can also be investigating the incident, which purportedly concerned supporters of the membership.

“These are no fans of ours,” Spurs tweeted. “This Club does not tolerate racist, discriminatory or hateful behaviour of any kind. We are looking into this and will take the necessary action against any so-called ‘fan’ involved.”