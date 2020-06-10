‘Go back to Africa’: Black Lives Matter protesters abused by angry crowd in Hertfordshire

Police are investigating after Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters have been abused by a “racist” crowd in Hertfordshire throughout a peaceable demonstration. Videos posted on-line present a bunch of males hurling abuse at demonstrators, who gathered in the city of Hoddesdon on Monday night to protest towards systematic racism following the loss of life of George Floyd in the US. One man might be heard shouting on the protesters: “Why don’t you go back to Africa?”. Others swear repeatedly at them and one other challenges them to battle.
Download now Organisers of the BLM occasion later posted a message on Instagram that learn: “Thank you to everybody who got here out and protested at this time. “Though we had to directly face racists who tried to discredit our efforts, together we showed solidarity, letting Hoddesdon know that #blacklivesmatter.” left Created with Sketch. proper Created with Sketch.
On Tuesday, native police mentioned an investigation had been launched into the incident.
Hertfordshire Constabulary assistant chief constable Bill Jephson mentioned: “We perceive that folks of all ethnicities, all through Hertfordshire and past rightly really feel horrified in regards to the loss of life of George Floyd in America.
“We as a Constabulary stand shoulder to shoulder with these throughout the nation, and certainly the world, who’re each saddened and angered by the best way Mr Floyd misplaced his life on 25 May.
“We will always challenge discrimination and racism wherever we find it and investigate crime reported to us and are taking action as a result of what happened in Hoddesdon yesterday.”
Declan McKenna, an English singer who grew up close to Hoddesdon, was amongst those that condemned the actions of the counter-protesters. McKenna wrote on Twitter: “Hoddesdon, neighbouring my hometown Cheshunt, displayed the clear actuality of racism in the UK yesterday in response to a peaceable protest. “This is not just America’s problem, it is clearly ours,” the message added. Tottenham Hotspur can also be investigating the incident, which purportedly concerned supporters of the membership. “These are no fans of ours,” Spurs tweeted. “This Club does not tolerate racist, discriminatory or hateful behaviour of any kind. We are looking into this and will take the necessary action against any so-called ‘fan’ involved.”