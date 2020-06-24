‘Go Ape gone Viking’ – Denmark’s newest treetop attraction | Travel

The birdsong is louder 14 metres up and there’s a citrusy tang of pine in the air. Scrambling to the top of a conifer with a six-year-old who suffers from vertigo wasn’t top of my post-lockdown bucket list, but after looking at the same four walls for weeks at a time, there’s a welcome sense of perspective to hanging out in a forest of 7,000 trees.

This is Wow Park in Billund, the Danish town that’s the home of Lego HQ, and that calls it self the “Capital of Children” – with ambitions to become the most child-friendly devote the world to reside and work. Billund’s newest attraction is really a treetop wonderland, the largest of its kind in the country, including suspension bridges, nets in the sky, giant bouncy balls, swings and ziplines; all crafted around the trunks of giant trees. It’s like Go Ape gone Viking, with a rough and ready, hand-whittled feel.

Wow Park’s founders, brothers Jacob and Aage Hindhede spent my youth on a farm in western Jutland, playing outdoors and swinging in trees. Becoming parents, they desired to recreate this bucolic idyll – but their young ones were interested in their tablets than in trees.









“We knew it was really good for kids to be in nature and to get them off their screens,” says Jacob. “You can just feel it in your stomach: that outdoor magic – and we wanted that for our kids.”

So, he and his brother created a tiny park in Skjern, west Denmark, which has attracted a lot more than 40,000 visitors per year. Inspired to expand, the Hindhedes create a second park, three times the size, in Billund, with the goal of replacing screen time with outdoor family time. Another guiding principle is that “nature was here first”.



There’s a freedom to romping about, unaided, unsupervised, without any of the normal queuing at kid-angled attractions

“Our ambition is for the park to absorb more carbon than it emits and all our experiences are gravity-powered, with little need for electricity,” says Jacob. They don’t use pesticides, weeding manually and waging a constant battle against the undergrowth, while preserving meadowland and pond habitats for flowers, insects, salamanders, tadpoles and butterflies.

It’s all very worthy, but I can’t help wondering whether we shouldn’t just “play in a forest” to get back once again to nature, instead of paying to attend a park. Is this just a ploy to commoditise nature?

“No,” says Jacob, firmly “because we’re all busy these days and we can see that many kids don’t get the opportunity to play like this in nature. Most parents aren’t building treehouses and rope swings.”

This much does work. My husband is pretty handy and we spend a fair period of time outdoors, but building treehouses? Not so much.

“Just try it,” Jacob urges, nodding towards the initial treehouse, so high that my son and I need to squint to create it out: “See for yourself!”

So we do.













Climbing a vertical tunnel is surprisingly challenging (for me; my six year old is fine). There are no harnesses, unlike at Go Ape, and aside from the hand sanitiser at the end of every net or ladder, we feel utterly lost in nature. There’s a freedom to romping about, unaided, unsupervised, without any of the queuing that normally accompanies young ones’ attractions. It’s liberating, and after a while my son stops asking: “Are we allowed to do this?” because the answer is alwaysyes. I realise I don’t’ get to say yes to my kids as often as I’d want to in our risk-averse world.

Balance and bravery are positioned to the test once we run, climb, fall and obtain up again. My son somehow forgets his previous fear of heights and soars across woodland on giant Tarzan swings before bouncing on high-hanging suspension bridges.

Once we’ve upset an appetite, there’s reasonably healthy food available at the reasonably priced (for Denmark) food court. Unusually, visitors are actively encouraged to bring their very own food: either ready-to-eat or ready-to-grill using one of the campfire websites, where firewood is provided. So, as you can buy marshmallows at 20 krone (around £2.40) per 100g from the park shop, you can also bring your own to toast on the campfire, sitting on a felled tree trunk, wrapped in a rag-roll rug, laid on for extra cosiness or hygge. My cynicism begins to melt at the same rate as the Rocky Road ice-cream I buy (for sustenance) before we sally forth for round two.

A word to the wise: dress for mess in comfortable clothes and appropriate footwear. Trousers are helpful for crawling along the ground and sliding down 40-metre toboggan chutes. And be ready for a workout. The park is open to everybody but the target age group is 4-12s. Visitors can go at their very own pace, but my pace is dictated by a six-year-old high on Rocky Road and “freedom”. By the end of the afternoon, I have a saucer-size bruise on my thigh, mild whiplash and an injury sustained from a ricocheting rope (equivalent to a kick in the nuts … you get the idea). I’m a husk. But I’m smiling.

Driving home to Velje, about 30km east of Billund, I reflect that although we’re able to all just spend more amount of time in forests, doing this in a hand-whittled wooden aeroplane on a zipline and trampolining in the clouds will be a lot more fun. And while some people may have the full time, space or inclination to fashion their very own aerial runway or develop a network of treehouses, I’m not one of these. So, I’m pleased that Wow Park has this taken care of. On our way home I ask my son for his review. A fierce critic who’s not known for mincing his words (he recently described my lasagne as “diabolical”), he responds simply: “Best. Day. Ever.”

Helen Russell is author of The Year of Living Danishly. Her latest book, The Atlas of Happiness, is available now