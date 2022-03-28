The RA Minister of Territorial Administration և Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan together with the NA Deputy Zemfira Mirzoև, the Governor of Ararat, the head of the Artashat enlarged community visited Dimitrov community.

The Minister met with the residents of the community, listened to their problems, and discussed the issue of uniting the community inhabited by representatives of national minorities.

Many of the residents emphasized that they were initially against the union, but now they are witnessing many subsidy programs implemented in the community, which, if not united, would have been impossible to implement exclusively with the community budget.

2022 The subvention program envisages the renovation of Dimitrov kindergarten. The total cost of the program is 1.326 billion drams, of which the initial amount of co-financing of the RA state budget is 928 million drams.

The subvention program envisages the construction of an irrigation water system in Dimitrov settlement. The total cost of this program is 82 million drams, of which the initial amount of co-financing of the RA state budget is 49.2 million drams.

The Minister emphasized that the community and the problems of the community will always be in the center of special attention.

After the meeting with the residents, the minister toured Dimitrov, got acquainted with the building conditions of the kindergarten to be renovated. He also visited Dimitrov Basic School.



