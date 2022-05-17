The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan met with the Minister of Oil of the Islamic Republic of Iran Javad Oji within the framework of his working visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“During the meeting, the new contract for gas in exchange for electricity was discussed. Minister Sanosyan submitted proposals related to the renewal of the contract. In the near future, when the agreement is finalized, the answers of the Iranian side to the submitted proposals are ready, the agreement will be signed.

Issues related to oil refining, bitumen, bitumen price were discussed.

The Minister noted that active road construction works are underway in Armenia, but the changes related to the price of bitumen have caused certain difficulties. The Minister noted that it would be desirable for bitumen to be delivered to Armenia more affordable.

“Other issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

“The parties assessed the meeting as positive and constructive.

RA Ministry of Territorial Administration և Infrastructure