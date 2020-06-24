GNC files for bankruptcy and will close up to 1,200 stores

The 85-year-old vitamin and dietary supplement company has been saddled with nearly $1 billion of debt and has faced declining sales at its brick-and-mortar locations since ahead of the pandemic. However, GNC said that stay-at-home orders throughout the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the business from accomplishing its refinancing plans due to the abrupt “dramatic negative impact” on its business.

Rite Aid RAD GNC will keep on operating, however it will develop into a smaller company. It plans to close up to 20% of its 5,800 retail stores, which amounts to as many as 1,200 locations across the United States. GNC also sells its products and services in an additional 1,200stores.

It obtained $130 million in fresh financing from its largest vendor, vitamin supplier IVC, to help it to restructure. GNC aims to emerge from bankruptcy in the fall.

GNC explained that bankruptcy will supply the company an “opportunity to improve our balance sheet while continuing to advance our business strategy, right-size our corporate store portfolio, and strengthen our brands to protect the long-term sustainability of our company.”