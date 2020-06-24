GNC files for bankruptcy and will close up to 1,200 stores

It obtained $130 million in fresh financing from its largest vendor, vitamin supplier IVC, to help it to restructure. GNC aims to emerge from bankruptcy in the fall.
GNC explained that bankruptcy will supply the company an “opportunity to improve our balance sheet while continuing to advance our business strategy, right-size our corporate store portfolio, and strengthen our brands to protect the long-term sustainability of our company.”
Around 30% of its stores in the United States and Canada were forced to temporarily close because of the pandemic. In its first-quarter earnings report released in May, losses accelerated to $200 million — far more compared to the $15 million it lost during the same time period in 2019 — because of the store closures.
“The Chapter 11 process will allow us to accelerate these strategies and invest in the appropriate areas to evolve in the future, while improving our capital structure and balance sheet,” GNC said in a letter to shoppers.