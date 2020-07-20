GNA prepares military reinforcements for attack on Sirte, Jufra   – Middle East Monitor

The internationally recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) has begun moving its forces and military reinforcements towards the cities of Sirte and Jufra in an effort to recapture the stronghold of renegade General Khalifa Haftar.

The Spokesman for the Sirte-Jufra Military Operations Room, Brigadier-General Abdel-Hadi Drah, confirmed the arrival of military reinforcements of the GNA forces from various military areas to the Abugrein area east of Misrata. Drah said that the fighters, in addition to various weapons and ammunition, were distributed in preparation for the instructions of the GNA to move towards Sirte and Jufra, according to Al Jazeera Net.

Witnesses and military leaders of the GNA forces said that a line of about 200 vehicles moved east from Misrata on the Mediterranean coast towards Tawergha, which is about a third of the way to Sirte, the gateway to the country’s main oil terminals.

The GNA forces said they monitored the withdrawal of Russian Wagner mercenaries heading towards the oil crescent area south of Sirte.

Trump: US backs expansion of Turkey efforts in Libya