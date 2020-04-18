GNA announces deaths of Janjaweed soldiers supporting Haftar – Middle East Monitor

The forces of the internationally-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) introduced on Thursday the deaths of greater than 25 members of the Janjaweed militia supporting the forces of retired Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, south of the capital of Tripoli.

Spokesman for the Libyan Army, Colonel Mohammad Qanunu, said in a Facebook submit that: “More than 25 Janjaweed fighters supporting the Haftar terrorist militia have been eliminated in the progress of our heroic forces at dawn today (Thursday) at Al-Machrou axis, south of the capital.”

Although Haftar introduced on 21 March his adherence to the truce so as to concentrate on efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the jap forces proceed to hold out an offensive that has been launched on 4 April, 2019, to regulate the capital of Tripoli, the seat of the GNA.

In response to Haftar’s violation of the armistice, the GNA forces launched on 26 March, Operation Peace Storm towards the jap military, in mild of the continued battle over legitimacy and authority within the oil-rich nation.

On Monday, the GNA forces liberated a quantity of cities which have been managed by Haftar’s militias, most notably Sabratha and Surman, which enabled Head of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj to regulate all the western coast of the nation to the Tunisian border.

READ: War in Libya continues regardless of UN calls to cease armed clashes