GM’s OnStar is making the leap from your car to your smartphone

General Motors’ OnStar is branching out past the car. The automaker is launching a brand new smartphone app referred to as Guardian for patrons who need to entry OnStar’s distant help service capabilities after they aren’t bodily inside their car.

Previously, OnStar’s operators have been solely accessible to subscribers of the service by urgent a button on the rearview mirror or infotainment display of their GM automobile. Now, with the new app, OnStar prospects can join to an operator the place ever they’ve their cellphone, both in the car, at dwelling, or out strolling. And for a restricted time, they’ve the choice of extending these companies to up to seven household and mates of their selecting.

“We’ve got over 20 years of experience dealing with public safety, and we’ve been looking at ways that we can extend that promise beyond our existing member base,” says Jeffrey Haase, head of OnStar Guardian and supervisor of GM’s Global Innovation effort. “So this is a unique opportunity for us to deliver the promise of OnStar to friends and family that might not be driving a GM product but clearly have a relationship with that person that owns a car.”

Guardian additionally permits prospects to hold tabs on their family members by way of lively location sharing. Think of it as GM’s model of Apple’s Find My Friends. The app OnStar prospects to monitor the location of permitted customers by way of stay GPS sharing. GM envisions this being helpful “during walks home after dark, time spent in a rideshare or rented vehicle, or when a teenage child is riding in a friend’s car.”

Haase mentioned this could possibly be particularly helpful throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as individuals need to hold monitor of relations scattered round the nation. “So knowing where they are, where they’re going, without necessarily hovering and consistently asking or calling to monitor, helps provide that peace of mind to know where family members are,” he mentioned.

The purple Emergency button in the app connects to OnStar’s International Academies of Emergency Dispatch-certified advisers who can be found 24/7. These advisers can “assess a situation, contact 911 as needed, provide critical medical instruction and stay on the line until help arrives,” GM says.

OnStar companies are complimentary for six months if members redeem the provide by Friday, July 31st, 2020. In the US, OnStar’s “Safety and Security plan” is $24.99 a month.