GMC HUMMER EV teased in photos ahead of fall reveal

GM initially prepared to debut the restarted HUMMER in May, however held off the occasion due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is now preparing a complete reveal for an undetermined date thisfall The brand-new, shadowy images reveal the complete profiles of the cars that are influenced by the blocky, military appearance of the HUMMER H2 that was ceased in2009 Instead of reviving HUMMER as a standalone brand name, GM decided to make it a design line offered under GMC.

An extra behind-the-scenes shot reveals the incomplete body of the pickup, that includes detachable roofing system panels and a double T-top style without any roofing system pillars over the door openings.

Full information on the cars have actually not been launched, however GMC is appealing real off-road ability and a design with 1,000 horse power that can speed up to 60 miles per hour in 3 seconds.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP