Gmail for iPad now supports split-view multitasking

Gmail for iPad’s latest update brings long-awaited support for split-view multitasking, meaning so long as have to open a full Gmail screen to check on or send new emails.

Google says the feature works with every other iOS apps that support split-view multitasking. You should swipe up at the bottom of the screen to display the dock, touch, and then hold another app, then drag it around either the left or right side of your screen to open the window in Split View.

Apple introduced the split-screen feature within iOS 9 in 2015. However, tech companies have already been slow to guide the feature, including Adobe with Lightroom and Spotify, which added support within the past year. Google added split-view support for Google Chrome in 2015, and in 2016, it added Split View to Docs, Sheets, Slides, and YouTube, so it’s strange that its widely used mail app is simply now receiving this feature, five years later.