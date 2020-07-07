Gmail finally gains multitasking support on iPad

Apple introduced multitasking to its iPads a few years straight back, but Google’s Gmail did not support it until now. Finally, the app will appear on the Dock where all multitasking-supporting apps are listed and can be utilized alongside Google Photos or Google Calendar.

Multitasking on iPad is incredibly useful because it comes with an indigenous drag-and-drop feature for texts or pictures.

Google said in a short message that the app should already work both for G Suite customers and end-users with personal accounts, but they must make sure they will have the latest version. It also urged clients to “Allow Multiple Apps” in the Home screen menu of Settings, along with enabling keyboard shortcuts for Gmail.

Source