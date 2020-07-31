GM will help EVgo triple its fast charger network in the US

General Motors is dealing with electrical automobile charging network EVgo to construct more than 2,700 brand-new fast battery chargers in cities and residential areas throughout the US over the next 5 years. That is more than triple the 800 fast battery chargers that EVgo presently has on its network, which is in 34 states and serves “more than 200,000 customers.”

The buildout will help EVgo equal other growing fast- charging networks. Tesla boasts 2,000 Supercharger stations (and 18,000 stalls) worldwide, and Volkswagen’s brand-new Electrify America network is currently approximately 452 stations in theUS

.

The brand-new stations will be “located in highly visible areas and most will be able to charge at least four vehicles simultaneously,” according to a news release, and will have the ability to charge at rates in between 100 kW to 350 kW. They will not be special to GM lorries, and the very first battery chargers that belong to this brand-new buildout will be readily available in early2021 The 2 business are targeting around 40 various urban markets.

GM CEO Mary Barra stated that both GM and EVgo will invest in the brand-new buildout, however she would not define the size of those financial investments. Barra likewise stated GM will help EVgo “work with grant and utility programs” and “sign the charters in areas where they will do the most to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles.”

GM’s financial investment in the buildout represents a huge turn-around for the business, whichonce said it wouldn’t invest in infrastructure for EVs Asked about this on a press contact Friday, Barra stated GM has actually done “extensive” consumer research study over the last couple of years which it eventually chose investing in a big network of fast battery chargers was the “next logical step.”

“Clearly, having a robust charging infrastructure is something our customers told us was important,” she stated.

Developing …