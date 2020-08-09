Glyph 1 TB Atom RAID USB 3.1 Type-C External Solid State Drive  – Black



The Atom RAID SSD is Glyph’s fastest Solid State Drive ever. Combining capacities up to 4TB with speeds of up to 950 MB/s, wrapped in a rugged, bus-powered aluminum enclosure that fits in your pocket.

Compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C 3.1/Gen2, it’s our fastest and most versatile drive yet.

Time Machine Compatible

ATOM comes preformatted HFS+ with Journaling and is Time Machine compatible out of the box. A simple reformat is all it takes for the ATOM to work with Windows systems.

Key Features:

All aluminum enclosure Rugged bumper protection Bus-powered freedom Fits in your pocket Reversible USB-C (3.1, Gen2) connector Hardware RAID-0 for extreme speed In The Box: Atom RAID External SSD USB-C to USB-C (3.1) Cable USB-C to USB 3.0 Cable Rugged Sleeve

Colors:

Black

Gold

Grey

Silver

Capacities:

500GB

​1TB

2TB

4TB

Compatibility:

MAC OS X 10.4+

Windows Vista+

Interface:

USB-C (3.1, Gen2)

(Compatible with USB 3.0)

(Compatible with Thunderbolt 3)

Dimensions:

2.7” x 4.75” x .5”

69 x 121 x 13 mm

2 x 500GB M.2 SSDs

USB 3.1 Type-C Connectivity

Black

Rugged Design

Two Types of USB Cables Included