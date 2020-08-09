Glyph 1 TB Atom RAID USB 3.1 Type-C External Solid State Drive  – Black

Price: $249.95
Built Tough By Professionals For Professionals
Harness The Power Of Atom
The Atom RAID SSD is Glyph’s fastest Solid State Drive ever. Combining capacities up to 4TB with speeds of up to 950 MB/s, wrapped in a rugged, bus-powered aluminum enclosure that fits in your pocket.
Compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C 3.1/Gen2, it’s our fastest and most versatile drive yet.
Time Machine Compatible
ATOM comes preformatted HFS+ with Journaling and is Time Machine compatible out of the box. A simple reformat is all it takes for the ATOM to work with Windows systems.
Quality Components Matter
Key Features:
All aluminum enclosure Rugged bumper protection Bus-powered freedom Fits in your pocket Reversible USB-C (3.1, Gen2) connector Hardware RAID-0 for extreme speed In The Box: Atom RAID External SSD USB-C to USB-C (3.1) Cable USB-C to USB 3.0 Cable Rugged Sleeve
Your Choice of Color and Capacity
Colors:
Black
Gold
Grey
Silver
Capacities:
500GB
1TB
2TB
4TB
Trusted Storage Solutions for Content Creators
Compatibility:
MAC OS X 10.4+
Windows Vista+
Interface:
USB-C (3.1, Gen2)
(Compatible with USB 3.0)
(Compatible with Thunderbolt 3)
Dimensions:
2.7” x 4.75” x .5”
69 x 121 x 13 mm
2 x 500GB M.2 SSDs
USB 3.1 Type-C Connectivity
Black
Rugged Design
Two Types of USB Cables Included