Glyph 1 TB Atom RAID USB 3.1 Type-C External Solid State Drive  – Black

Product Description

Built Tough By Professionals For Professionals

Harness The Power Of Atom

The Atom RAID SSD is Glyph’s fastest Solid State Drive ever. Combining capacities up to 4TB with speeds of up to 950 MB/s, wrapped in a rugged, bus-powered aluminum enclosure that fits in your pocket.

Compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C 3.1/Gen2, it’s our fastest and most versatile drive yet.

Time Machine Compatible

ATOM comes preformatted HFS+ with Journaling and is Time Machine compatible out of the box. A simple reformat is all it takes for the ATOM to work with Windows systems.

Quality Components Matter

Key Features:

All aluminum enclosure Rugged bumper protection Bus-powered freedom Fits in your pocket Reversible USB-C (3.1, Gen2) connector Hardware RAID-0 for extreme speed In The Box: Atom RAID External SSD USB-C to USB-C (3.1) Cable USB-C to USB 3.0 Cable Rugged Sleeve

Your Choice of Color and Capacity

Colors:

Black
Gold
Grey
Silver

Capacities:

500GB
​1TB  
2TB
4TB

Trusted Storage Solutions for Content Creators

Compatibility:

MAC OS X 10.4+
Windows Vista+

Interface:

USB-C (3.1, Gen2)
(Compatible with USB 3.0)
(Compatible with Thunderbolt 3)

Dimensions:

2.7” x 4.75” x .5”
69 x 121 x 13 mm

2 x 500GB M.2 SSDs
USB 3.1 Type-C Connectivity
Black
Rugged Design
Two Types of USB Cables Included

