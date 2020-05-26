Glyn Pardoe: Former Manchester City player dies aged 73 | Football News





Former Manchester City player Glyn Pardoe has actually died aged 73

Glyn Pardoe, a participant of Manchester City’s 1968 league-winning side, has actually passed away at the age of 73, the Premier League club have actually introduced.

Pardoe invested his whole having fun occupation with City in between 1962 and also 1976, and also racked up the winning objective in the 1970 League Cup last.

“Everyone at City is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Glyn Pardoe,” City composed on Twitter.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his friends and family at this difficult time.”

