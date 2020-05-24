Gloves, masks and red tape: what it’s like to eat out in a pandemic | Megan Tatum | Opinion

I slide the masks up over my nostril and lean in direction of the digital thermometer. “You have a temperature of 36.8C,” says the smiling restaurant maitre-D. At least I assume he’s smiling. His personal surgical masks is pulled up to proper under the eyes.

He gestures with gloved arms to a guestbook in which I document my identify and cellphone quantity. These particulars can be submitted into a centralised database and retained for 30 days. Should anybody in the restaurant take a look at constructive for Covid-19, the Malaysian authorities will hint any diners who might have come into contact with them that night and inform them to self-isolate. I forged a furtive look at my fellow diners to see how wholesome they appear earlier than venturing in. These measures aren’t precisely key substances for a stress-free meal with buddies. But then once more, we’re eating out in the center of a international pandemic.

It’s been a little over two weeks for the reason that Malaysian authorities authorised eating places to reopen their doorways to dine-in clients, one of many first international locations in the world to achieve this. The easing of the nation’s movement-control order adopted practically two months of being cooped up, forbidden from something apart from rare journeys to the native grocery store. Even outside train of any variety was strictly prohibited.

Then on 4 May some restrictions had been relaxed. That eating places had been one of many sectors given the inexperienced gentle, whereas faculties, swimming swimming pools and visits to household remained off limits, is testomony to how central consuming out is to Malaysian tradition. Before coronavirus, households crowding spherical communal tables at outside meals courts and queuing up for bowls of char kway teow (flat rice noodles) at one of many many hawker stalls was a common night sight. It’s an off-the-cuff and deeply sociable affair, and one thing I’ve come to love since transferring to Penang a 12 months in the past. And, if I’m sincere, it simply isn’t fairly the identical with masks, gloves and authorities databases.

The maitre-D leads us by means of an virtually empty restaurant into a new outdoors space, the place lengthy rectangular tables have been pushed collectively to type one bigger desk to guarantee we’re all sat a secure distance aside. Too distant to clink glasses as we elevate a toast to lastly being allowed out.

The modifications don’t finish there. The menu has solely a few dishes accessible, a manner to restrict interplay between kitchen employees. And in the toilet, there are strains of red tape caught to alternate sinks to maintain anybody from by accident brushing in opposition to each other as they attain for the hand cleaning soap.

Then there’s the environment. Yes, the meal is scrumptious and the service glorious. And it’s fantastic to sit with buddies, catching up between sips of wine in the balmy night air. But there’s no escaping the truth that there’s no atmosphere. I maintain forgetting myself, holding out a glass of wine for my pal to style earlier than shortly snatching it again because the waiter spots what I’m doing and hurries in direction of us. You can’t overhear snippets of anybody’s dialog. There’s no well mannered squeezing behind somebody’s chair on the way in which to the bathroom, or kids operating round. All issues that after had been annoying, and now appear a significant a part of the expertise.

Tentative plans to reopen the UK’s hospitality sector in July are beneath manner, and already the thought of 50% capability and two-metre gaps between tables has been floated. Malaysia demonstrates the large problem to UK restaurateurs: how do you stability a medical diploma of distance with the heat and hospitality that makes consuming out such a pleasure? The subsequent few months can be a interval of experimentation and innovation, and the most effective we as clients can do is to settle for that issues gained’t return to “normal” for a very long time, proceed to help our favorite haunts and elevate a glass to their efforts.

• Megan Tatum is a journalist primarily based in Penang, Malaysia