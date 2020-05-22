Gloria Steinem says TV drama of 1970s feminist history ‘ridiculous’ | Books

It stars Cate Blanchett and Rose Byrne in a shiny, big-budget TV account of 1970s feminist history however one key participant who was there, Gloria Steinem, is withering: it’s ridiculous, undermining and simply not excellent, she mentioned on Friday.

Steinem, arguably the world’s most famous feminist, has revealed she is just not a fan of the brand new Hulu TV present Mrs America, which premiered within the US final month and is coming to BBC2 within the UK later within the 12 months.

The present stars Byrne as Steinem and Blanchett as her rightwing nemesis, Phyllis Schlafly, who’s seen main the struggle in opposition to the equal rights modification.

Steinem was attributable to make her first look on the Hay pageant this 12 months. Now cancelled, she is one of the primary interviewees for a reconvened online version, talking to the author Laura Bates on Friday about her new e-book, The Truth Will Set You Free, But First It Will Piss You Off!

Steinem was requested for recommendation on learn how to cope with ladies who weren’t feminists and perpetuated sexism.

They existed, Steinem mentioned. “But what’s essential to recollect is, although ladies could also be an issue for different ladies, they don’t have the facility to be the massive downside. Women could also be adversaries, however we don’t have the facility to be our worst adversaries.

“For occasion, there’s now a not excellent collection right here known as Mrs America and it offers you the impression that … Schlafly, who was a really spiritual and rightwing girl who opposed the equal rights modification … it offers you the impression that she was the rationale it was defeated.

“In actuality, I don’t believe she changed one vote. Nobody could ever discover that she changed even one vote. The insurance industry here opposed the equal rights amendment because if they stopped segregating their actuarial tables it would cost them millions upon millions of dollars.”

Schlafly was somebody “brought in at the last minute” to make it appear that ladies opposed equal rights when the reality was “the vast majority” at all times supported it, Steinem mentioned.

“The series makes it seem as if women are our own worst enemies, which keeps us from recognising who our worst enemies are. Not that we aren’t in conflict, yes we are in conflict, but by and large we don’t have the power to be our own worst enemies.”









Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem, left, and Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan in a scene from Mrs America. Photograph: Sabrina Lantos/AP



Bates, the founder of the Everyday Sexism Project, mentioned the media typically arrange debates with token ladies, looking for to create a “cat fight as a means of undermining feminist argument”.

Steinem agreed. “That’s the problem with this ridiculous television show. I’m sure the actors in it are fine, it’s just the thrust of the story is the problem.”

Mrs America was created by the previous Mad Men author and producer Dahvi Waller, who has stressed it is not a biopic of Schlafly or Steinem. It additionally stars Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm, the primary black girl elected to Congress; and Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan, the writer of The Feminine Mystique.

Steinem, 86, talked concerning the significance of feminists of all ages working collectively. “Segregating by age is as ridiculous and destructive as segregating by race or class or gender or anything else. We learn from each other. We need each other.”

Bates mentioned she nonetheless discovered women in faculties who felt they had been a lone feminist voice. “There are these girls everywhere who think that they are the only one and who are on the verge of giving up and who feel completely defeated and are lambasted by their peers … they are called feminazis, they are made fun of, they are ridiculed.”

What would Steinem’s message be to these women?

“I would say to her … trust that voice inside you and find a listener and a friendly voice somewhere. Maybe you’re not finding it in your classroom but maybe there is somebody in your neighbourhood, just somebody you feel drawn to. Talk to that person … Trust your own wisdom.”