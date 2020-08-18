Gloria Estefan remembers the ‘brutal loss’ of her on-screen daughter Naya Rivera

“It was a brutal loss,” Estefan told the outlet. “She was the nicest, warmest person. A lovely girl [and] triple threat. I send a lot of prayers out to that family.”

The Santana character has been praised by many for being one of the many representing the LGBTQ community on the show and Estefan even appeared in a storyline in which Santana came out to her mother. Estefan remembered the storyline in question and noted that she experienced the real-life situation sometime later when her daughter, Emily, came out.

“What’s an interesting thing, too, that I thought about later — I played her mother and [her character] came out in that show. And then, without even knowing [it] … that was going to be also me [in real life],” she explained.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Rivera’s cause of death was drowning, following the completion of an autopsy report. The manner of death is listed as an accident. Prior to police finding her body, Rivera was the subject of a massive search effort led…