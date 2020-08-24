Glock gave Auer “free pass” to secure BMW DTM win

Auer led a BMW 1-2 in the second of the 2 races around the Lausitzring’s grand prix design on Sunday, ending a five-race winning streak for Audi because the start of the brand-new project.

Both Glock and Auer had actually got the dive on the leading Audi trio of Robin Frijns, Rene Rast and Nico Muller by stopping early on lap 10 of 34, and were on their method to ending up very first and 2nd because order heading into the last lap.

However, Auer pulled across to the within line under braking into Turn 1, passing Glock to seal his 5th triumph in the DTM and initially because signing up with BMW in 2020.

Speaking after the race, Glock stated he didn’t argue with Auer due to the fact that he felt that any effort at protecting his position would have permitted the Audi motorists to pass both of them and nab the lead.

“I would say we won the race together today for BMW,” Glock stated. “These are the best words I would state.

” I came out of corner 10 and there was this piece of rubber in front of me and I simply saw it and I simply understeered into that piece of rubber, gathered the pick-up on the front right and it was video game over for me.

“So I had an enormous quantity of pick-up on the front, a great deal of vibration and Lucas came close once again. Then I saw at the start/finish [that the race] was going to be a couple of more laps and my objective …