Global stocks rise on hopes of central bank stimulus

US equities followed European stocks higher on Wednesday on mounting expectations central banks would unleash yet more monetary stimulus.

The S&P 500 index gained 1.5 per cent to close at a record high for a second consecutive day. The benchmark, up 10.8 per cent for the year to date, was buoyed by reports that US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin had restarted talks with Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, over an extension of support for out-of-work Americans.

The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite index rose 1 per cent to close above 12,000 points for the first time.

Europe mirrored Wall Street’s strength with the Stoxx 600 index ending the day up 1.7 per cent, also supported by a rebound for the dollar versus the euro and pound. In London the FTSE 100 was up 1.4 per cent, rallying from a three-month low.

The latest rise in equities, which have rebounded vigorously from their March lows, comes as investors wagered the European Central Bank would increase its efforts to stimulate the continent’s pandemic-stricken economy by purchasing even more financial assets.

Data on Tuesday showed the eurozone had slipped into deflation, meaning prices of basic goods were falling for the first time in four years.

“The market is likely expecting more stimulus…