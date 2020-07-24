Global stocks fall as China tensions escalate, US economy struggles

Theclosed down 3.9%, while Hong Kong’swas last down more than 2%.

European stocks fell sharply in early trading Friday, following the poor showing in Asia and Wall Street’s weak close. Germany’sdropped more than 2%, while France’sshed 2%. Thein London was off 1.7%.

Dow INDU S&P 500 SPX Nasdaq COMP Wall Street is also preparing for a rough start Friday: Futures for theandall slumped at least 0.8% overnight, with Nasdaq futures falling 1.5%. The tech heavy index was also Thursday’s worst performer of the three, finishing down 2.3%.

Tencent TCEHY Alibaba BABA Tech stocks in Asia were among Friday’s biggest losers. Hong Kong-listed shares ofandfell 5.8% and 3.6%, respectively. And the Star 50 Index, which tracks tech stocks listed on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-like Star Market, plummeted 7%.

Technology stocks might wind up absorbing a significant chunk of the impact, “especially if the White House stops giving US corporates a free pass in their dealings with China,” according to Stephen Innes, global chief market strategist at AxiCorp. He added that US tech giants in particular could struggle as US-China tensions escalate.

“Things could turn quite ugly into the weekend as traders will have no option but [to] pare risk,” he added.

— Julia Horowitz contributed to this report.