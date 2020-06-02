Global Smartphone Sales Plunge 20 Percent in Pandemic-Hit Quarter: Gartner

Global smartphone gross sales noticed their worst-ever stoop in the primary quarter because the coronavirus pandemic hit client spending, a market tracker mentioned Monday.

The Gartner survey discovered a 20.5 % drop in the primary three months of the 12 months.

The plunge got here amid heightened financial uncertainty and government-ordered lockdowns in many components of the world in March, Gartner noted.

Another issue was the shutdown of factories, many in China, which produce the handsets for many of the main world smartphone makers, famous analysts at Gartner.

The information confirmed Samsung maintaining its main place with 18.5 % of the market although gross sales have been down greater than 22 %.

Huawei remained at quantity two with a 14.2 % market share, after a 27 % drop in gross sales for the Chinese big being hit with US sanctions.

Apple held third place, seeing a extra modest eight % drop, giving the US agency a 13.7 % share.

“Apple had a strong start to the year thanks to its new product line up that saw strong momentum globally,” mentioned Annette Zimmermann, analysis vice chairman at Gartner.

“Apple’s ability to serve clients via its online stores and its production returning to near normal levels at the end of March helped recover some of the early positive momentum.”

Global gross sales amounted to 299 million models in the quarter in contrast with 375 million a 12 months in the past.

Is Realme TV one of the best TV beneath Rs. 15,000 in India? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly expertise podcast, which you’ll subscribe to through Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button under.