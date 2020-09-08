Global shares stabilise, try to shrug off U.S. tech rout scare By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A man wearing protective face mask walks in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo



By Hideyuki Sano and Julie Zhu

TOKYO/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares and U.S. stock futures regained some footing on Tuesday following a small bounce in European markets as investors looked to whether high-flying U.S. tech shares could recover from their recent rout.

Japan’s Nikkei () advanced 0.4% as revised data confirmed the nation had slumped into its worst postwar contraction, with business spending taking a bigger hit from the coronavirus than initially estimated.

China’s blue-chip index () tacked on 0.2% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng () gained 0.6%, even as President Donald Trump on Monday ramped up his anti-Chinese rhetoric by again raising the idea of de-coupling the U.S. and Chinese economies.

Elsewhere, Australian shares () rose for a second straight session, up 0.8% as optimism around the development of potential COVID-19 vaccines underpinned investor sentiment, with miners and financials leading the charge.

That left MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific sharesoutside Japan () up 0.37%.

U.S. financial markets were shut on Monday for a public holiday while Europe’s STOXX 600 index () was 1.7% higher.