Global Safety Training In A Time Of Crisis

Coronavirus has forced organizations to reevaluate their current online training strategies. Even though many countries are now over the curve, the fallout is far-reaching. Face-to-face sessions have given way to online meet-ups due to social distancing and worldwide lockdowns. Though the pandemic has impacted virtually every aspect of business operations, safety training initiatives are particularly hard-hit. For example, companies must now incorporate COVID-19 protocols to ensure the well-being of their teams, from updating sanitary practices to orienting everyone with the new—spaced—office layout. Here are 8 ways the “new normal” impacts safety training on a global scale.

1. Add A V To The ILT Strategy

Your traditional training sessions must move online. At least, for the time being, although many organizations might make it permanent once they reap the VILT rewards. If you choose to…