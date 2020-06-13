Global report: New Beijing cases spark second wave fear as India and Brazil struggle with first | World news

A cluster of lots of new coronavirus cases in Beijing has prompted authorities to lock down elements of the city again, after not exactly two months with no new local infections.

The outbreak has affected dozens of people, though the majority are asymptomatic, and raises concerns about how the herpes virus might re-emerge, even in places where it appeared to be in check.

In China, a lot of western Europe and the areas where lockdowns have successfully curbed death and illness rates, authorities are on alert for a possible second wave of Covid-19. It has infected a lot more than 7.6 million people worldwide, and killed a lot more than 425,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Beijing authorities have moved swiftly to attempt to stop the condition spreading further, closing the Xinfadi grocery store which were the hub of the cluster, putting the surrounding district on a “wartime” footing, and bringing back restrictions on movement, tourism and sporting events throughout the city.

There have now been six cases with symptoms, and a lot more than 40 asymptomatic cases uncovered so far, and authorities intend to test every one who worked at the marketplace, which claims to function as the largest in Asia for fresh produce.

In many other countries the first wave have not yet peaked. Infection rates are growing alarmingly in countries such as India and Brazil, which has now overtaken great britain to end up being the country with the second-highest Covid-19 death toll on the planet.

In São Paulo, authorities announced plans to dig up cemeteries to clear spaces for new victims of the pandemic, with exhumed bodies being put into bags and stored in large metal containers. The municipal funeral service has bought 12 containers which will be brought to burial grounds around the city over the next two weeks.

India on Saturday reported its biggest single-day jump in cases, taking its total count to a lot more than 300,000. Despite escalating cases, and reports of individuals being turned away from hospitals, the government is continuing to loosen lockdown measures around the world.

In Sudan, a spike in unexplained deaths in refugee camps in the western Darfur region has sparked concerns about an invisible spread of the coronavirus.

Hospitals in the area have reported an influx of patients with coronavirus symptoms including fever, breathing troubles and lost sense of taste and smell, according to the Asssociated Press. Officially, only 54 deaths have now been confirmed across Darfur, out of 193 cases, but doctors fear the true figures are far higher.

“We’re losing a whole generation,” said Gamal Abdulkarim Abdullah, the director of Zam Zam camp, adding that he had documented the deaths of 70 people in the past week.

In the United States, Dr Anthony Fauci, a senior infectious illness official, has warned that the country might be reopening too fast, as hospitalisations rise in states including Texas and North Carolina. Both have reported their highest admissions because the pandemic began.

“When you start seeing more hospitalisations, that’s a sure-fire sign that you’re in a situation where you’re going in the wrong direction,” Fauci told CNN, adding “maybe we need to slow down a little” on relaxing lockdown measures.

He said people attending Donald Trump election rallies, scheduled to resume in a few days with a gathering in Oklahoma, had a danger of “acquiring or spreading” the condition. He said he had maybe not spoken to Trump in regards to the rallies but urged attendees to wear a mask at all times.

In still another interview with Yahoo that he warned of risks at Black Lives Matter protests. “You’re having crowds, and we recommend not to go in crowds. Physical distancing is impossible,” Fauci said. “When people get animated, they get involved in the demonstration, they start chanting and shouting and screaming, very often they take their mask off.”

In Argentina, a pastor turned his church right into a bar in protest at the uneven easing of restrictions in his Santa Fe province. Church leaders were dressed as waiters carrying Bibles on their trays in a mock service. Pastor Daniel Cattaneo said: “So, apart from the breaded veal headed for table four, here goes the word of God.”

New Zealand has gone for 22 days in a row without recording a fresh case. Following the recovery of an Auckland woman on Monday, it doesn’t have known active cases of Covid-19, and no one is in hospital with the herpes virus.

In Nepal police have arrested 10 people at protests in Kathmandu, including seven foreigners it accused of “interfering in internal affairs”, as demonstrations from the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis continued.

The Himalayan nation imposed a complete lockdown in March after reporting its second confirmed case. But the amount of infections has since risen up to 5,062, with 16 deaths, and the government has come under fire for not doing enough to contain the outbreak.

The Dalai Lama has said his thoughts are with those enduring in the coronavirus pandemic and that he implored humankind to develop “a sense of oneness”.

The 84-year-old leader of Tibetan Buddhism told the BBC that despite widespread fears over coronavirus, climate change, and other social and environmental problems, there is much to inspire and celebrate.