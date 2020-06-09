Global report: Moscow relaxes lockdown despite high caseload; Nigerian deaths rise | World news

Moscow has partially lifted its lockdown despite Russia reporting thousands of new daily cases and Spain’s government said face masks would remain mandatory in public areas as Europe continued to emerge from the first phase of its struggle against Covid-19.

Concern mounted, however, on the spread of coronavirus in Africa and elsewhere, with Nigeria confirming 600 deaths from a previously undetected outbreak and South Africa warning its pandemic could last up to couple of years.

Spain’s health minister, Salvador Illa, said the united states would “have to learn to live alongside the virus” and masks would remain compulsory on the street, in open and enclosed public spaces and on public transport where people cannot keep 1.5 metres apart.

The government said on Tuesday there clearly was “no room for complacency” because it outlined “the new normality” once the state of emergency ended on 22 June. “Until there is a vaccine or a treatment, the virus remains a threat,” the finance minister, María Jesús Montero, said. “The message is one of prudence and caution.”

Life for Moscow’s 13 million residents resumed a semblance of normality after 8 weeks of lockdown as some restrictions in Russia’s capital were lifted even though it is is still reporting more than 1,000 new infections each day.

Muscovites are now absolve to go outside when they want, use public transport and travel over the city inside their own vehicles without any restrictions or digital passes following the mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said the pandemic was receding in the town.

He cited a recently available steady fall in new cases, but critics accused him of rushing to help ease the lockdown to allow a Red Square military parade later this month and a 1 July nationwide vote that may extend President Vladimir Putin’s rule until 2036.

Russian authorities said on Tuesday they’d recorded 8,595 new cases nationwide in the past 24 hours, pushing its total tally to 485,253 – the 3rd highest on earth after the US and Brazil. Its official death toll remains relatively low at 6,142.

In France, the Paris prosecutor launched an open investigation – targeting neither the president, Emmanuel Macron, nor government ministers – in to the state’s handling of the crisis. Possible charges include involuntary homicide and endangering life.

Beyond Europe, Nigeria’s health ministry said 50-60% of 979 “mysterious” deaths in Kano, the country’s 2nd largest city, were from the virus, with most happening in a single week in April. Similar investigations in eight other states that reported unexplained deaths are under way.

Officials in South Africa said there have been now almost 51,000 confirmed cases in the continent’s most industrialised nation, with 1,080 deaths, most of them concentrated in and around Cape Town and much more than 80% involving people over 50.

South Africa, which lifted some restrictions early in the day this month, was widely praised for the strict early lockdown and testing programme, but even though nearly a million tests have been performed there have long delays before answers are known.

Afghanistan’s deputy health minister, meanwhile, has warned the country’s actual number of infections is more than the official figure as 542 new cases were reported on Tuesday. Fifteen more patients also died over night, meaning the country’s Covid-19 death toll stands at 384.





In India, authorities have warned there could soon be fifty per cent of a million Covid-19 cases in Delhi, with transmission forecast to increase nearly 20-fold in the coming weeks. The world’s 2nd most populous nation has recorded 270,000 infections, the fifth highest tally in the world, including almost 10,000 previously 24 hours.

The crowded capital’s deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, said the city of 20 million people was expected to need 80,000 hospital beds, compared with the 9,000 it currently has readily available for coronavirus patients.

Indonesia also reported its biggest daily rise in infections on Tuesday: significantly more than 1,043 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 33,076. In Vietnam, however, which has reported just 332 cases no deaths, flights are set to resume to and from countries that have had no new cases for 30 days.

In Latin America a supreme court judge in Brazil ordered Jair Bolsonaro’s government to resume publishing full Covid-19 statistics following outrage at its decision to delete historical data and prevent publishing the country’s cumulative death toll. Brazil is placed to overtake the UK this week since the country with the second highest number of deaths.

The WHO’s Maria Van Kerkhove clarified on Tuesday that it was unclear to what extent the population was infected by people with no symptoms. Modelling has estimated anything from 6% to 40% but Kerkhove said the few actual studies following real asymptomatic people had found such transmission to be very rare.

In other developments worldwide: