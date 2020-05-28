Global report: France to ease Covid-19 travel restrictions and open restaurants | Coronavirus outbreak

The French authorities introduced an additional loosening of coronavirus restrictions on Thursday, as officers in South Korea re-imposed strict lockdown measures within the Seoul space following the nation’s largest rise in infections in nearly two months.

The bulletins got here as Donald Trump described the US’s 100,000 coronavirus deaths as a “very sad milestone”, and the World Health Organization stated {that a} important proportion of the 159,000 extra deaths recorded cross Europe since early March had been linked to Covid-19.

In France, the prime minister, Édouard Philippe, stated a ban on journeys of greater than 100km would finish on 2 June, including that cafés, bars and restaurants in so-called inexperienced areas – the place the virus just isn’t circulating extensively – would have the option to reopen on the identical date.

No greater than 10 individuals will probably be allowed to sit collectively, tables have to be spaced 1 metre from one another, and kitchen and restaurant workers should put on masks.

Philippe stated that institutions in orange areas – akin to Paris – will solely have the option to reopen outdoors terraces.

Secondary colleges and lycées in inexperienced areas will probably be ready to resume all courses from 2 June, however should comply with well being measures, such a most of 15 pupils per class. In orange areas most courses is not going to start once more till September.

The prime minister additionally stated the nation’s exterior borders would stay closed till 15 June, when it’s hoped they are going to be reopen to EU nationals in coordination with different EU27 states.

Philippe stated that France was “in a better place than where we expected to be”, however urged individuals to proceed respecting the principles and stay cautious and vigilant.

A girl in Myeongdong purchasing district in Seoul, South Korea. Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

In South Korea, 79 new infections – 67 of them from the Seoul space – prompted the authorities to reimplement lockdown measures throughout the metropolitan space of the capital, which is residence to half the nation’s 52 million inhabitants.

The well being minister, Park Neung-hoo, stated museums, parks and artwork galleries would all be closed once more for a fortnight from Friday, whereas corporations have been urged to reintroduce versatile working for workers.

Donald Trump, whose stewardship of the well being disaster has drawn bitter criticism, reacted to the US passing 100,000 deaths in attribute vogue.

“We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000,” he tweeted. “To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!”

With fears of a second wave of infections mounting, the WHO warned that the worldwide Covid-19 dying toll could possibly be far larger than preliminary figures counsel.

It stated there had been nearly 160,000 extra deaths – or sudden fatalities – throughout 24 European international locations prior to now two-and-a-half months.

Although the determine for extra deaths takes under consideration all mortality causes, its timing – recorded as hundreds of individuals had been dying in intensive care models in locations akin to northern Italy, France, Spain and Britain – factors to the virus’s lethal impression.

“What we have seen very clearly is that the peak in excess mortality corresponds in those countries to the peak of the transmission of Covid-19,” stated Katie Smallwood, a WHO emergency official.

“This gives us a very good indication that a very significant proportion of this excess deaths is linked and due to Covid-19.”

Smallwood stated international locations wanting to ease restrictions wanted to have have sturdy illness detection, testing and tracing programs in place to assist comprise a possible “second wave” of the pandemic.

A pedestrian in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 26 May. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

In Africa, well being specialists stated that group transmissions – the place sufferers don’t have any travel historical past or identified contact with contaminated individuals – had been on the rise, particularly in Ethiopia.

“That means we need to increase our public health measures like distancing, wearing of masks, washing of hands,” stated John Nkengasong, the top of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nkengasong suggested international locations to change the way in which they examined their populations, recommending they conduct surveillance testing of these with flu-like signs slightly than specializing in testing individuals arriving at airports.

To date, African international locations have recorded 123,724 instances of the virus, and 3,668 deaths.

Meanwhile, in Germany, unions have accused the net retail large Amazon of exposing its staff to the virus because it enjoys file income through the pandemic.

Last Tuesday, a parliamentary question from the Green social gathering revealed that a minimum of 53 of the 1,800 staff at an Amazon centre in Winsen, Lower Saxony, had been contaminated with the virus between 16 March and 29 April.

A spokesperson for the town of Pforzheim, in Baden-Württemberg, stated there had additionally been a minimum of seven infections that could possibly be traced to an Amazon warehouse within the metropolis.

The German companies union ver.di accuses the retail large of getting been gradual to adapt working situations to social distancing tips.

Amazon advised German media that it had adjusted its hygiene protocols and there had been no additional confirmed infections on the Winsen centre in May.

“Nothing is extra necessary to us than the well being and wellbeing of our staff, stated a spokesperson.

In different world coronavirus developments:

The Philippines reported 17 extra coronavirus deaths and 539 new infections, the largest variety of instances reported in a single day for the reason that virus was first detected within the nation. The well being ministry stated infections had risen to 15,588 and 921 individuals had died.

Deaths from the coronavirus in Italy rose by 70 on Thursday, down from 117 on Wednesday, bringing the full to 33,142. There are 47,986 people who find themselves at present affected by the virus in Italy, down by 2,980 throughout the final 24 hours. Italy has 231,732 confirmed instances to date, together with the deaths and 150, 604 survivors.

Official figures from Denmark recommended that sending youngsters again to faculty and daycare centres has not led to a rise in Covid-19 infections. Following a one-month lockdown, Denmark allowed youngsters between two to 12 years again in day cares and colleges on 15 April. Health authorities stated 5 weeks’ value of knowledge had proven there had been no “negative effects from the reopening of schools”.

Additional reporting by Justin McCurry in Tokyo, Luke Harding in London, Philip Oltermann in Berlin, Angela Giuffrida in Rome and companies