Global report: fears of coronavirus surge from US protests as world cases hit 6m | World news

Global coronavirus infections have handed the 6 million mark as Latin America hit the grim milestone of 50,000 deaths with Brazil alone accounting for half of these fatalities.

With at the very least 369,000 deaths confirmed worldwide for the reason that pandemic started in China in January – and that quantity believed to be an underestimate – Brazil’s virus loss of life toll of 28,834 has now surpassed that of France with the nation reporting 33,274 new infections up to now 24 hours.

The 6 million infections whole was handed as Pope Francis pointedly insisted that individuals have been extra necessary than economies as nations resolve how rapidly to reopen from coronavirus lockdowns.

The pope made his unscripted feedback, with out naming any particular nations, in his midday deal with from his window overlooking St Peter’s Square, as Italy’s lockdown drew to an finish.

“Healing people, not saving [money] to help the economy [is important], healing people, who are more important than the economy,” Francis mentioned as he additionally appealed to individuals to reject pessimism.

In the center of a fragmented world response, which has difficult the battle towards the pandemic, the European Union urged the United States to rethink its resolution to chop ties with the World Health Organization over the Trump administration’s criticism of its dealing with of the outbreak.

“In the face of this global threat, now is the time for enhanced cooperation and common solutions. Actions that weaken international results must be avoided,” the European fee president, Ursula von der Leyen, and Josep Borrell, the EU’s high diplomat, mentioned in a press release.

“In this context, we urge the US to reconsider its announced decision,” they mentioned a day after President Donald Trump introduced the transfer, accusing the WHO of changing into a puppet of China. The German international minister, Heiko Maas, additionally condemned the transfer and pledged intensive talks with Washington on the difficulty.

In the US, the nation with the world’s highest coronavirus loss of life toll, native state and metropolis officers warned that the general public gatherings within the countrywide protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis risked triggering much more infections, with some testing centres being closed as a result of of the protests.









A sparser than regular crowd for Pope Francis’s Sunday deal with. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



Among them, the Minnesota governor, Tim Walz, warned that hospitals have been “on the verge of being overrun”, including that “demonstrators should wear masks and try to practice social distancing”, whereas the Los Angeles mayor, Eric Garcetti, mentioned all coronavirus testing centres throughout town had closed on Saturday as a result of of security issues.

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta, additionally instructed these attending demonstrations ought to search a take a look at for Covid-19.

The pandemic has provoked differing approaches from politicians and public well being authorities across the world, not solely over the response through the interval of peak infections but in addition over easy methods to ease their lockdowns.

Spain’s prime minister mentioned on Sunday he would ask parliament to comply with a last two-week extension of the state-of-emergency lockdown till 21 June, after which the federal government will now not prohibit residents’ actions.

Pedro Sánchez instructed regional authorities leaders throughout a video convention assembly that this could be the final lockdown as Spain’s an infection charges have lowered dramatically.

The nation’s loss of life toll rose by 4 on Saturday to 27,125, the well being ministry mentioned, reflecting a dramatic decline in day by day fatalities as Spain brings the outbreak below management. The quantity of Covid-19 infections elevated by 271 in a single day to 239,228 on Saturday.

In France, the nation’s well being company, Santé Publique France, mentioned there was no signal of an increase in Covid-19 cases within the nation for the reason that strict nationwide lockdown was lifted three weeks in the past.

The authority reported that the circulation of Covid-19 had been dropping for greater than seven weeks, which means fewer emergency sufferers at hospitals and a lower within the quantity of sufferers being admitted to intensive care.

The Middle East has additionally seen efforts to ease restrictions, with tens of hundreds of mosques throughout Saudi Arabia reopening on Sunday for the primary time in additional than two months, though with worshippers ordered to comply with strict tips.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Islam’s holiest web site exterior of Saudi Arabia, additionally reopened for prayers for the primary time because it was closed in mid-March.

With little regard for bodily distancing, throngs waited exterior the holy web site’s gates earlier than it opened early on Sunday, with many sporting surgical masks. As they have been allowed to enter, the trustworthy stopped to have their temperature measured.

