Global report: Fauci voices Covid-19 fears for Trump rally as São Paulo faces cemetery crisis | World news

Dr Anthony Fauci, a senior US infectious disease official, has warned of the dangers of holding Trump election rallies during the pandemic, adding that rising coronavirus hospitalisations in a few states could easily get out of control unless robust contact-tracing regimes were in place.

Fauci warned there was a risk for people who attend the president's in the offing rally in Oklahoma in a few days, although that he said he previously not raised the issue with him.

“I have not specifically spoken to him about that, but the principles that I have been espousing hold true,” that he told CNN, urging anybody attending to wear a mask constantly.

Globally, there are now a lot more than 7.6 million cases, with more than 425,000 deaths recorded, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker. In the usa, there have been 2,048,986 cases and 114,669 deaths.

In another interview with Yahoo, Fauci raised the risks at Black Lives Matter protests. “You’re having crowds, and we recommend not to go in crowds. Physical distancing is impossible,” Fauci said. “When people get animated, they get involved in the demonstration, they start chanting and shouting and screaming, very often they take their mask off.”

Texas and North Carolina on Friday reported their highest hospitalisation rates because the pandemic began. Officials in both states pointed out in addition they had on the list of lowest death rates.

Fauci underscored that increased hospitalisations was a worrying trend, however, and an indicator that “maybe we need to slow down a little” on reopening the US.

“But when you start seeing more hospitalizations, that’s a sure-fire sign that you’re in a situation where you’re going in the wrong direction,” Fauci said.

Texas has been at the forefront of state efforts to reopen their economies and governor Greg Abbott on Friday said it would remain that way “because we have so many hospital beds available to anybody who gets ill”.

“For every person in a hospital bed, there are 10 open, available hospital beds available for them,” Abbott said. “So there’s plenty of hospital capacity to be able to deal with Covid-19.” He added that there was “no real need to ratchet back the opening of businesses in the state”.

In Brazil, the city of São Paulo has said it will exhume bodies buried years ago and store their bagged remains in large metal containers in a bid to free up space during the crisis.

The municipal funeral service said in a statement on Friday the remains will be placed in numbered bags, then stored temporarily in 12 containers it has bought. The containers would be sent to several cemeteries within 15 days.

The country marked a grim milestone the same day, overtaking great britain to get to be the country with the second-highest Covid-19 death toll on the planet.

In Argentina, a pastor turned his church into a bar in protest at the uneven easing of restrictions in his Santa Fe province. Church leaders were dressed as waiters carrying Bibles on the trays in a mock service. Pastor Daniel Cattaneo said: “So, apart from the breaded veal headed for table four, here goes the word of God.”

China reported 11 new cases on Saturday, including six domestic cases in the capital, Beijing, that raised concerns of a resurgence. Most of China’s cases recently have been overseas nationals tested as they returned home. The new cases have prompted Beijing officials to delay the return of students to primary schools and suspend all sports and group dining. City authorities on Friday also closed two markets visited by one of many known cases.

The first new case in Beijing after two months – who had no recent travel history outside the city – was reported on Thursday, and authorities confirmed two more infections the following day. The other five cases reported Saturday were earned from overseas.

New Zealand has gone for 22 days in a row without recording a brand new case. Following the recovery of an Auckland woman on Monday, it doesn't have known active cases of Covid-19, with no one is in hospital.