Global report: coronavirus cases pass 6 million as Donald Trump postpones G7 | World news

The variety of folks contaminated by the coronavirus world wide has handed 6 million, as the pandemic compelled Donald trump to postpone the G7 summit in Washington.

According to the newest knowledge from the Johns Hopkins University tracking site, there have now been greater than 6,059,000 cases of the illness world wide, with 369,126 deaths.

More than 1.7 million of these cases have been registered within the United States, and its continued unfold on the planet’s richest nation has compelled the US president to desert plans to stage a G7 summit as his hoped-for signal of America’s restoration.

Trump needed world leaders to have a face-to-face assembly with him at Camp David close to Washington subsequent month however he stated on Saturday that it could not go forward. It follows a call by Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, to not attend except the unfold of the pandemic confirmed indicators of abating.

Trump stated he hoped the assembly may happen in September as a substitute and hinted that he needed to ask extra nations to attend, such as Australia, Russia and India.

Brazil has surpassed France’s loss of life toll after it reached 28,834 coronavirus fatalities, changing into the nation with the world’s fourth-highest loss of life toll. The nation has virtually 500,000 cases, second behind the US.

Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro stay the hardest-hit states in Brazil, whereas per capita charges are larger within the nation’s impoverished north and north-east, the place well being amenities are reaching capability.

Brazil’s ministry of well being says it can’t predict when the nation’s outbreak will peak, and consultants say the variety of cases might be 15 instances larger than the confirmed determine as a result of there was no widespread testing.

The pandemic has change into an intensely political difficulty in Brazil the place state governors and metropolis mayors have carried out restrictive measures regardless of being berated by president Jair Bolsonaro, who has attacked “the tyranny of total quarantine”.

Further north in Mexico, there have been 2,885 new cases of coronavirus registered on Saturday and 364 extra deaths, bringing the entire numbers to 87,512 cases and 9,779 fatalities, in keeping with knowledge from well being authorities.

Frontline employees in Mexico City’s hospitals are planning a nationwide march to demand higher private protecting gear (PPE). Government figures present that nurses and different well being employees account for a few quarter of all of Mexico’s coronavirus infections, one of many highest charges on the planet.

China recorded two new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday, down from 4 the day earlier than, knowledge from the nation’s well being authority confirmed on Sunday.

The nation’s economic system continues to endure underneath the affect of the pandemic, with figures launched on Sunday displaying an enormous droop in exports. Orders fell on the quickest tempo in years, the info confirmed, with an listed ranking standing at 35.three in May, nicely beneath the 50-point mark which represents enlargement of the sector.

However, the intently watched manufacturing sector buying supervisor’s index (PMI) was 50.6 in May, in contrast with 50.eight in April, pointing to some restoration within the industrial sector. Analysts had anticipated 51.0.

Other developments world wide embody: