China detected its highest quantity of daily coronavirus cases in months on Sunday, locking down areas of Beijing in a warning of the issues of avoiding a resurgence of the pandemic as Europe willing to open more borders and loosen restrictions this week.

A wholesale market in the Chinese capital, where traces of the herpes virus were detected, was closed at the weekend. Nearby housing estates were also placed under quarantine after authorities detected 36 new coronavirus cases in the city and another 19 across the country.





The discovery sparked fears of a possible second wave of a virus which was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December but which appeared to be declining in the nation by March as most of the world entered lockdowns. With many countries loosening restrictions, the Chinese flareup illustrated the difficulty in keeping herpes suppressed.

“The meat sellers have had to close. This disease is really scary,” a fruit and vegetable trader surnamed Sun told Agence France-Presse at another central Beijing market.

“As long as you wear a face mask, it should be fine,” said a shopper, Song Weiming. “Anyway, I have to buy food, right?”

The final amount of coronavirus cases all over the world passed 7.8m on Sunday, with an increase of than 430,000 recorded deaths. Infections were still rising in the Latin America as Afghanistan warned it was running out of testing capacity and cases rebounded in Israel 2-3 weeks after it started relaxing its quarantine.

France detected under 30 cases for the fourth day in a row since the virus seemed to keep ebbing across Europe. Member states continued opening borders to one another, with Spain the next to welcome visitors from over the continent starting on Monday.

The EU has recommended that states fully reopen their borders from 15 June but some such as for example Poland and Greece have previously done so. The Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, travelled to picturesque Santorini island on Saturday to open his country’s tourism season. “Greece is ready to welcome tourists this summer by putting safety and health as our number one priority,” he said in English.

After appearing to be spared in early months of the outbreak, south Asia is struggling to stem new cases with Pakistan’s planning minister warning on Sunday that the country’s cases could double by the end of the month and peak at 1.2m infections by late July.

He said the country needed seriously to stop “taking the problem lightly”, although figures including the prime minister, Imran Khan, have said physical distancing and closing companies are impossible in the developing country and might be more life threatening compared to the virus. Pakistan has recorded 140,000 Covid-19 cases and 2,700 deaths.

Iran’s death toll exceeded 100 for initially since 13 April, for an overall toll of more than 8,800. “It was very painful for us to announce the triple-digit figure,” health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said. “This is an unpredictable and wild virus and may surprise us at any time.”

Russia, the third-worst affected country with an increase of than 500,000 confirmed cases, was now emerging from its first wave “with minimal losses”, the president, Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday. He drew a comparison between his country’s performance and the US.

Russia has suffered not quite 7,000 deaths, a figure that some have questioned, whilst the US gets the worst outbreak in the planet with more than 2m cases and 115,000 recorded deaths.

“I can’t imagine somebody in the [Russian] government or regions saying we have been not planning to do what the government or president say,” Putin said, in reference to disputes between the US president, Donald Trump, and state governors over the way to handle the pandemic.

“It appears to me that the problem [in the US] is that group, in this case party interests, are put above those of society’s in general, above the interests of the people.”

A sharp increase in cases in Chile plunged the federal government into crisis and prompted the resignation of medical minister, Jaime Mañalich, on Saturday, soon after 234 deaths in 24 hours have been confirmed, the highest daily toll currently.

The Afghan health ministry said it was struggling to increase testing for coronavirus due to an insufficient laboratories and an overload of suspected patients. Ahmad Jawad Osmani, the acting health minister, said on Saturday medical workers would determine new coronavirus patients through their symptoms, instead of through tests, as the quantity of confirmed infections in the administrative centre Kabul exceeded 10,000.

Brazil has the second-highest number of virus deaths following the US, surpassing Britain’s toll. The Chilean health minister resigned on Saturday amid a furore over the country’s true quantity of fatalities.

Israel has reported a spike in coronavirus cases as schools, businesses, restaurants, bars, places of interest and other establishments reopen, ultimately causing 177 educational institutions through the entire country closing again after nearly 500 students and teachers tested positive for the virus.

The World Health Organization said this week the pandemic is accelerating in Africa. Botswana’s capital Gaborone was locked down on Saturday after new cases were detected.

And in the united states, which has reported the most Covid-19 deaths with an increase of than 115,000, higher than a dozen states, including populous Texas and Florida, reported their highest daily case totals in recent days.

