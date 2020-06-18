Beijing’s cluster of new cases may have begun a month earlier than first thought, partly due to asymptomatic infections, based on the director of China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Amid tight restrictions to stop the spread of the capital’s cluster, which now numbers more than 150 cases, Gao Fu said the outbreak probably didn’t occur in early June or late May, but probably a month earlier, according to state media.

Gao said the volume of asymptomatic cases detected in the outbreak may be partially responsible, but that further investigation was needed.

“A lot of asymptomatic or mild cases were detected in this outbreak and that is why the environment has such amount of virus,” said Gao at a seminar in Shanghai on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Beijing reported 21 new cases of Covid-19, down slightly from the 31 reported on Wednesday. There were two additional cases in Hebei province that have been also from the Beijing cluster.

The city on Thursday ordered all hotels be shut down, in addition to restaurants in high-risk areas. Officials said Beijing had not been under lockdown but urged all residents not to travel or gather unnecessarily, and pledged to make sure continued food supply.

“We are now at a critical time for the prevention and control of the epidemic,” an official said of the outbreak, which centred on a Xinfadi wholesale grocery store

A further five residential compounds were designated at higher risk on Thursday, bringing the sum total number to 32, including one high-risk and 31 medium risk.

More than 356,000 people have been tested in a five-day period, with entire neighbourhoods walled in or under entry monitoring. Schools have been closed flights cancelled, and travel in and out of the city restricted. On Wednesday the emergency response level grew up from level three to level two.

Officials in Guandong estimated about 1,585 those who visited the marketplace have travelled in Guangdong in the past couple of days. About a third have been contacted for screening.

On Monday the Chinese CDC chief epidemiologist, Wu Zunyou, said the virus cluster was just like the epidemic that began at Wuhan’s market late a year ago. He said both were cold and wet places, conducive to virus survival, state tabloid the Global Times reported.

In a report published on Wednesday, the Communist party’s top disciplinary human anatomy, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said the outbreak underlined the urgent need to improve sanitation standards and minimise health risks at markets.

“The epidemic is a mirror that not only reflects the dirty and messy aspects of wholesale markets but also their low level management conditions,” it said.

Meanwhile, US and Chinese researchers have estimated that the “secondary attack” infection rate among those who live together is notably higher than those that don’t.

Using data from 350 Covid-19 patients and not exactly 2,000 of their close contacts in the Chinese city of Guangzhou, the analysis found that whilst the average patient had just a 2.4% potential for infecting somebody they didn’t live with, that figure jumped to 17.1% – around one in six – among cohabitants.

New Zealand has recorded yet another case of Covid-19, following its more than three-week stretch without any infections stumbled on an end on Monday when two women who came ultimately back from great britain tested positive.

The third case, a man in his 60s, had travelled from Pakistan via Doha and Melbourne. It came amid mounting reports of people in New Zealand flouting isolation rules, including for a birthday party for a girl in quarantine. Another group attended a funeral after being discrete of quarantine early.

India has reported its highest amount of daily cases in the pandemic, with 12,881 infections confirmed in the past 24 hours. It brings its total infections to more then 366,000, with 12,237 deaths. It follows the easing of some lockdown measures across large areas after a lengthy, strict lockdown.

Brazil is approaching a milestone 1 million infections, as caseload of Covid-19 positive tests mounts. Another 32,188 new cases were reported late on Wednesday, taking the total to 955,377 – the 2nd highest number after the United States. Brazil health authorities also recorded another 1,269 deaths, taking the sum total to 46,510, also only 2nd to the united states.

In other developments: