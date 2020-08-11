Global Pandemic Numbers Are ‘Stabilising’ as Detected Cases Reach 20 Million

More than 20 million coronavirus cases have now been registered across the world, over half in the Americas, according to an AFP tally of official sources at 2215 GMT on Monday.

At least 20,002,577 cases and 733,842 deaths have now been reported.

More than four out of 10 coronavirus cases have been in the United States and Brazil, the two most affected countries in the world.

While the US has logged 5,075,678 cases and 163,282 deaths, Brazil has recorded 3,057,470 infections and 101,752 deaths.

Daily #COVID19 data trends for August 10 2020:

⁰📈 U.S. tops 5 million cases ⁰

🧪 U.S. positivity ratio of 8.45%

⁰🇺🇸 New cases rising: Florida, Texas, California

⁰🌎 New cases rising: India, USA, Brazil Learn more at https://t.co/n8n4ubOYaR pic.twitter.com/iYKhrVi2K8 — Johns Hopkins University (@JohnsHopkins) August 10, 2020

The pace of the pandemic appears to be stabilising across the world with an additional one million cases detected roughly every four days since mid-July.

It took 94 days for one million infections to be registered, after the announcement of the first official case in China. Eighty-six days later, on 28 June, the 10 million barrier was broken. The number of known infections has since doubled in a month and a half.

Latin America and the Caribbean, the hardest-hit…