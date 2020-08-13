Global P2P Bitcoin Trading Volume at Highest Point Since Jan. 2018

Combined global peer-to-peer (P2P) Bitcoin trading volumes have actually risen to their highest levels since January 2018, with almost $95 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) altering hands on Localbitcoins and Paxful in the very first week of August.

The spike comes as lots of Latin American markets have actually seen trade activity rally into brand-new highs over current weeks, with the Bitcoin P2P markets in Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Bolivia, Honduras, Paraguay, Uruguay and The Bahamas all publishing record highs since the start of July.

Venezuelan trade still represents the lion’s share of Latin America’s almost $13 billion in weekly P2P trade, publishing more than $5 million in volume for 2 successive weeks. Colombia is the second-strongest Latin market with more than $3 million, followed by Argentina and Peru with approximately $1 million a week each.

An additional $1 million in weekly trade would see Latin America post brand-new all-time highs for local P2P trade.

African P2P market rising

African peer-to-peer trade has actually likewise continued to rally, with the Sub-Saharan area publishing brand-new volume records for 7 of the past 10 weeks.

While Nigeria still represents 50% of the area’s approximately $18 million weekly volume, the marketplaces of South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Botswana, Zambia, and Sudan have actually published brand-new records over the previous fortnight.

Kenya is Africa’s second-strongest market with $3.6 million in weekly trade, followed by South Africa and Ghana with approximately $2 million each.

Indian P2P trade has actually likewise published record highs for 4 of the previous 5 weeks, just recently pressing above $4 million for the very first time.