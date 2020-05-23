Global outrage erupts over China’s ‘draconian‘ security law for Hong Kong | World news

Senior diplomacy legislators and also elderly political leaders from 23 nations, amongst them the previous Hong Kong guv, Chris Patten, have actually cautioned that a brand-new Chinese security law for the city is a “comprehensive assault” on its civil liberties and also liberties and also “cannot be tolerated”.

In a highly worded declaration, the 186 signatures stated they had “grave concerns” regarding the regulation and also feared it would certainly jeopardise the city’s future.

“The statement shows growing and widespread international outrage at the decision by the Chinese government to unilaterally impose national security legislation in Hong Kong,” Patten stated.

Critics state the brand-new security law successfully spells completion of Hong Kong’s present way of living. The United States assistant of state, Mike Pompeo, has actually defined it as a “death knell” for the city’s freedom.

Beijing’s choice to enact laws for the region successfully brushes up apart the assurances made when the city was handed over to China from British colonial regulation in1997 At the moment, Hong Kong was ensured 50 years of freedom, with all civil liberties and also liberties maintained for that time.