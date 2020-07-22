Global Oppo Reno4 Pro renders appear ahead of launch

The world wide version of the Oppo Reno4 Pro has appeared in official-looking renders, giving us a great look at the key differences with the Chinese variant ahead of its July 31 launch in India.









Global Oppo Reno4 Pro in white and black

The phone sometimes appears in white and black colors and the most notable visual difference on the world wide unit may be the addition of a fourth camera across the back. There are still no details on the auxiliary cameras but the main shooter is expected to function as unchanged with a 48MP resolution. The 6.55-inch AMOLED display will also be carried over using its punch-hole cutout and 90Hz refresh rate.









The main distinction will reportedly be in the chipset department where the world wide version will undoubtedly be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC instead of the 765G found on the China unit. The rest of the spec sheet is expected to remain identical, like the 4,000 mAh battery and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging.

