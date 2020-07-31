Global Oppo Reno4 is apparently official with Snapdragon 720G, VOOC 4.0

Oppo is expected to unveil the global version of the Reno4 Pro later today, but its vanilla sibling is already up online in Thailand. The phone is listed on the company website with full specs sheet, pricing, date of availability and proper renders.

The regular Reno4 comes with Snapdragon 720G chipset and four shooters on the back that look a lot like the Reno4 5G version, but after further inspection, the fourth cam and the LED have switched places.









Oppo Reno4

While the official website is saying nothing on the screen, the Oppo Reno4 is already listed at local retailers Lazada and Shopee, revealing the panel is 6.4” with Full HD+ resolution. There is a dual punch hole for the 32 MP selfie camera – the secondary snapper is not listed, meaning it is likely a 2 MP depth sensor at best.

The quad-cam setup on the back brings us a 48 MP main cam, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, and two 2 MP sensors. The big difference from the Reno4 5G is not visually, but the fact that Oppo decided to switch the laser AF with a regular 2 MP depth cam.











Oppo Reno4 in Galactic Blue and Space Black

The SD720G chip is accompanied by 8 GB RAM and 128 gigs of storage, at least in Thailand. There is a dual nano-SIM slot + room for a micro SD, allowing the phone to house three different cards at the same time.

The battery is 4,015 mAh and comes with VOOC 4.0, which is 30W fast charging through a USB-C port. From the renders we can see there is a 3.5 mm audio jack on the bottom left side, and Oppo is actually shipping earphones in the retail package as well.

The Oppo Reno4 is up for pre-order and will be until August 5. Offered in either Galactic Blue or Space Black, the phone costs THB11,990, which is a rough equivalent of $385/€325.

There are also plenty of gifts for anyone who preorders the phone, including a JBL speaker, a backpack, an Oppo speaker, and even Marshal headphones, but only for the real early birds.

Source (in Thai)