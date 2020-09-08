GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares rebound, try to shake off U.S. tech rout scare

* Ex-Japan Asia up 0.2%, Nikkei rises 0.4%

* S&P500 futures up 0.6%, Nasdaq futures flat

* U.S. debt yields off lows

* Asian stock markets: https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) – U.S. stock futures and Asian shares regained some footing on Tuesday following a small bounce in European shares as investors looked to whether high-flying U.S. tech shares could recover from their recent rout.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2% while Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.4%. U.S. financial markets were shut on Monday for a public holiday while Europe’s STOXX 600 index was 1.7% higher.

Globally traded U.S. S&P500 futures erased their Monday losses to trade 0.6% higher. Tech shares remained more fragile, however, with Nasdaq futures standing flat after having lost more than 6% late last week.

While many market players say they cannot pinpoint a single trigger for the Nasdaq’s sudden plunge, valuations have been stretched after its gain of 75% from a bottom hit in March.

Tesla, the poster child of the euphoria in U.S. big technology stocks with a year-to-date gain of a whopping 400%, looks set to fall after it was excluded from a group of companies that were being added to the S&P 500.

It lost 6.5% in after-hours trade on Friday and fell 2.7% in Frankfurt on Monday.

“Those tech shares were becoming expensive so I would see their latest fall as a healthy correction,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS…