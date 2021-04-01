Global leaders pen letter calling for pandemic treaty, plus China rewrites Hong Kong election rules
Global leaders pen letter calling for pandemic treaty, plus China rewrites Hong Kong election rules

Yahoo Finance’s Aikiko Fujita reports the latest news from around the world including global leaders publishing a letter calling for a pandemic treaty, China rewriting Hong Kong election rules, and ships sailing through the newly cleared Suez Canal after a container ship that was stuck blocked trade and travel for 6 days.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR