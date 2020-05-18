Global health leaders push for inquiry into COVID-19 response – Armenian News

Global health leaders are pushing for an unbiased assessment of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic on the UN’s World Health Assembly.

Monday’s digital assembly brings collectively envoys from 194 member states of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO will face questions on the way it handled the coronavirus pandemic, in response to BBC News.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has defended his nation’s actions through the outbreak, spoke throughout Monday’s opening ceremony.

He stated China had acted “with openness and transparency” and insisted that any investigation ought to occur after it was introduced below management.

In different opening remarks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres inspired member states to observe the WHO’s suggestions.

“Different countries have followed different, sometimes contradictory strategies and we are all paying a heavy price,” he stated.

The two-day meeting – an annual assembly that evaluations the work of the UN’s health company – comes amid recriminations between the US and China over the virus.