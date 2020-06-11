Global Fact-Checking WhatsApp Chat Bot for COVID-19 Gets Hindi Language Support

International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) launched a new WhatsApp bot last month with the aim to provide relevant and true information regarding the COVID-19 crisis. The bot premiered to curb the spread of misinformation on WhatsApp, and now the bot has expanded its language support to include Hindi into the mix. Earlier, it only supported English and Spanish languages. Seven fact-checking members from India offer content in Hindi for users who prefer the local language. This includes Jagran Group’s fact-checking unit Vishvas News and Fact Crescendo.

To start the IFCN Hindi WhatsApp bot, users will have to save yourself the number +1 (727) 2912606 in their Contact list. Then, head to the contact in WhatsApp, and text the phrase “नमस्ते” to have the Hindi bot started. User could just click with this web link to begin with as well.

The chatbot offers several options like searching for fact checks, latest fact checks, tips to fight misinformation, find fact-checkers near me, and much more. The Hindi chatbot works just like the English one, plus it lets you search for fact checks by typing in keywords, or simply browse the latest fact-checks done by partnered organisations. You could also look at all of the fact-checking organisations near you and use them to submit an item of information for review directly and find out more about what has been circulating in the region.

This bot is made to help people check whether information associated with coronavirus does work or false. It helps users split facts from myths by collating data from authorised fact-checking organisations across the globe.

IFCN notes that the database available in Hindi starts with an increase of than 250 fact-checks and you will be updated daily – following a same structure as the English and the Spanish chatbots. The umbrella IFCN organisation shelters 80 fact-checking agencies from over 74 countries and has identified more than 6,600 hoaxes related to the novel coronavirus since January.

