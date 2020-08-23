Global dividend plunge to be worst since financial crisis By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Passersby using protective face masks are reviewed a screen showing stock rates outside a brokerage in Tokyo



By Marc Jones

LONDON (Reuters) – The coronavirus crisis will see the world’s most significant companies slash dividend payments in between 17% -23% this year or what might be as much $400 billion, a brand-new report has actually revealed, although sectors such as tech are combating the pattern.

Global dividend payments plunged $108 billion to $382 billion in the 2nd quarter of the year, fund supervisor Janus Henderson has actually computed, corresponding to a 22% year-on-year drop which will be the worst since a minimum of 2009.

All areas saw lower payments other than North America, where Canadian payments showed to be durable. Worldwide, 27% of companies cut their dividends, while worst impacted Europe saw majority do so and 2 thirds of those cancel them outright.

“2020 will see the worst outcome for global dividends since the global financial crisis,” Janus Henderson stated in a report released on Monday.

“We now expect headline global dividends to fall 17% in a best-case scenario, paying $1.18 trillion… Our worst-case scenario could see payouts drop 23% to $1.10 trillion.” (Graphic: Global dividends amount to since 2009 -…