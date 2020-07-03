Global COVID-19 cases top 11 million – Armenian News

The quantity of confirmed coronavirus cases world wide topped 11 million on Friday after Russia reported 6,718 new infections.

Earlier, the United States, which remained the most severely affected country with over 2.8 million cases, and India both reported record increases in daily registered infections. Meanwhile, Brazil’s cases count neared 1.5 million with 48,105 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, Teletrader.com reports.

The final amount of recoveries reached 6.15 million, while the number of individuals who died after contracting the disease stood at not exactly 525,000.