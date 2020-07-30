Global Covid-19 cases surpass 17 million – Panorama

The overall variety of global coronavirus cases went beyond the 17 million mark on Thursday, while the deaths have actually increased to more than 6,67,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The total variety of cases presently stood at 17,029,155, while the casualties increased to 6,67,011, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) exposed in its most current upgrade, The Tribune reported.

The United States represented the world’s greatest variety of infections and casualties at 4,426,982 and 1,50,713, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil can be found in the 2nd location with 2,552,265 infections and 90,134 deaths.